Toyota named the official car and truck of the Pacific Office Automation 147

Toyota has been named the official car and truck of the Pacific Office Automation 147 , the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Portland International Raceway (PIR) on June 3-4, 2022. With the support of the Pacific Northwest Toyota Dealers Association, Toyota has been added as another major partner for the big stock car racing weekend in the Rose City, showcasing the exciting return of a NASCAR national series to the Pacific Northwest for the first time in 22 years.

The automaker will provide Toyota Tacoma trucks to serve as the parade vehicles for pre-race driver introductions as the starting field goes around the 1.97-mile permanent road course before the green flag. Additionally, Toyota will provide the official pace car featuring the Toyota Supra for the Pacific Office Automation 147. Toyota will also receive significant track signage and onsite exposure via video and public address announcement and event activation space during the event weekend at PIR.

"NASCAR’s much-anticipated return to Portland with the Pacific Office Automation 147 is a historic event that the Pacific Northwest Toyota Dealers Association is proud to partake in as the official car and truck sponsor," says Russ Humberston, president of the Pacific Northwest Toyota Dealers Association. "We can’t wait to be a part of the special racing series and engage with spectators within the community during a memory-filled weekend."

Toyota has a proud history in American motorsports with over four decades of involvement in various racing series. The company has enjoyed a great run of success in NASCAR since joining the association in 2004. Since entering NASCAR competition, Toyota has won three NASCAR Cup Series championships, four NASCAR Xfinity Series titles and 12 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (CWTS) championships. Currently, Toyota fields the popular Toyota Camry TRD in the Cup Series, the Toyota GR Supra in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Toyota Tundra TRD PRO in the CWTS.

"Having Toyota join as the official car and truck of the Pacific Office Automation 147 is a perfect addition. The brand has a strong association with NASCAR and has achieved tremendous on track results in the sport," said Jerry Jensen, general manager of Green Savoree Portland, LLC, which owns and operates the event at PIR. "Toyota’s significant dealer presence in the Pacific Northwest will also help us further broaden the interest and awareness of this spectacular race weekend which is already slated to be one of the largest events coming to the region this summer."

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series West will take to PIR the weekend of June 3-4. The Xfinity Series will get on track twice on Friday, June 3, for a late morning practice session and then qualifying happening late afternoon during “happy hour” to set the next day’s starting grid. On Saturday, June 4, the Pacific Office Automation 147, a 75-lap race covering 147.52 miles, will get underway at 1:30 p.m. PDT, followed by an ARCA Menards Series West 51-lap feature to cap off the two-day event.

Tickets to the 2022 Pacific Office Automation 147 are on sale now at nascarportland.com . Friday general admission is just $20, and Saturday’s price is $45. A 2-Day General Admission for both days is just $55. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult. Single Day Grandstand seats are also available securing the best vantage points at PIR.

For overnight visitors to the area, Travel Portland has organized a variety of local hotel accommodations and packages at special rates incorporating some of the most well known brands to unique boutique properties. The official host hotel of the weekend is the recently updated Holiday Inn Portland-Columbia Riverfront sitting in close proximity to PIR along the scenic Columbia River. Visit the “ Travel Options ” page of nascarportland.com to find out more on the accommodations and offers available.

Race fans are encouraged to discover all the natural wonders and events Portland has to offer by checking out TravelPortland.com . This NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend featuring the Pacific Office Automation 147 also happens during the renowned annual Portland Rose Festival featuring an array of civic events.

Stay up to speed on NASCAR’s visit to Portland on social media all year long by following #NASCARPortland or by signing up for the E-Club on the website .