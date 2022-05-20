Global music superstar Kane Brown named grand marshal of Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 26

Five-time American Music Award winner Kane Brown will serve as the grand marshal for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 26, track officials announced today.

Brown, known for the chart-topping hits “One Mississippi,” and “Be Like That”, as well his latest hit “Like I Love Country Music," will give NASCAR’s top drivers the command to start their engines before the 4 p.m. (CT) race.

Recently named to the Time100 Most Influential People in the World List, the Chattanooga, Tenn. native first made history in October 2017 as the first artist to lead all five of Billboard’s main country charts simultaneously and has gone on to amass 7 #1 hits at country radio-including the 7X Platinum hits “Heaven” and “What Ifs.”

One of Brown’s most impactful collaborations is “Famous Friends” with Chris Young which became Billboard’s 2021 year-end No. 1 Country Airplay Song and remained in the Top 5 of Billboard’s airplay chart for 15 weeks. Last June, he and Young won the “Collaborative Video of the Year” for “Famous Friends” at the 2021 CMT Music Awards.

Brown recently announced his latest international tour, “Drunk or Dreaming,” which is scheduled for September through January, with stops in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands and Germany. For more information visit KaneBrownMusic.com.

“We can’t wait to welcome Kane Brown to Nashville Superspeedway next month as part of our celebration around the Ally 400,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president. “As Middle Tennessee’s home for NASCAR racing and entertainment, we are thrilled to be able to host America’s top drivers and top entertainers at the same time! We look forward to ensuring that Kane experiences the best that #NASHCAR has to offer this June!”

The full schedule for Nashville Superspeedway’s June 24-26 NASCAR tripleheader weekend includes:

SUNDAY, JUNE 26: Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (4 p.m. CT, NBC)

Tickets for the June 24-26 NASCAR weekend start at just $35. Kids 12 and under get in FREE for Friday and Saturday races and for just $10 (all with a paying adult) for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 26. For Nashville Superspeedway ticket information visit NashvilleSuperspeedway.com or call 866-RACE-TIX for details.





