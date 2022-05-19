Oregon Department of Transportation partners with upcoming NASCAR weekend at Portland International Raceway

The Transportation Safety Office (TSO) of the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is partnering with the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Portland International Raceway (PIR), the Pacific Office Automation 147, June 3-4.

The event will mark NASCAR’s first race in the Pacific Northwest in 22 years, and TSO’s Distracted Driving Program will be highlighted both days of the much-anticipated event in the Rose City. The program’s safety messaging will be featured prominently across the PIR venue, including on-site branding and digital reminders to help everyone get home safely.

“The Transportation Safety Office is so happy to be able to have this incredible partnership opportunity with the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway,” states Kelly Kapri, Program Manager for ODOT/DMV’s Distracted Driving Program. “We’re able to have such a unique reach across the event, reminding people that distracted driving is not only dangerous, but also against the law. We’re grateful to the organizers for helping TSO in our efforts to change cultural norms around distracted driving as part of our overall plan to improve driver behavior and save lives in Oregon.”

From running local PSAs, to billboards and geofencing, ODOT’s Transportation Safety Office touches the lives of Oregonians on the go. One of the most important safety measures for the 2022 program is bringing more awareness and education to the issues of distracted driving (i.e., using your phone or other electronic devices while driving). Distracted driving is a dangerous behavior for drivers, passengers, and non-occupants alike. Distraction is a specific type of inattention that occurs when drivers divert their attention from the driving task to focus on some other activity instead (per NHTSA).

“ODOT’s Transportation Safety Office has an important message for all drivers to ‘Park Your Phone’ while driving,” said Jerry Jensen, general manager of Green Savoree Portland, LLC, which owns and operates this NASCAR event at PIR. “It takes the NASCAR drivers’ complete concentration and attention to safely navigate Portland International Raceway and compete in the Pacific Office Automation 147. We ask that our race fans do the same when commuting to and from this great event in a couple of weeks.”

As an official event partner, TSO will provide on-site fan engagement opportunities. The program is also supported by digital and social media messages, video signage on the racetrack, ticketing logos, event map branding and more throughout the venue.

