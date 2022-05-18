Indianapolis 500 Practice Time Moved by One Hour Monday, May 23

The time will shift to 1-3 p.m. (ET) for the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge practice session Monday, May 23 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Moving from the originally scheduled time of noon-2 p.m. will give teams that participated in Top 12 Qualifying and the Firestone Fast Six on Sunday, May 22 more time to change to their “500” race engines. Teams that qualified in the 13th to 33rd positions Saturday, May 21 will not turn laps on the 2.5-mile oval Sunday and will be allowed to change engines that day.

Peacock Premium will provide live coverage of the two-hour session open to all 33 qualifiers for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” with coverage also offered by the INDYCAR Radio Network.

IMS public gates will be open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for the practice.

***

Wednesday practice rained out: Rain forced the cancellation of practice Wednesday for the 106th Indianapolis 500, as showers that arrived in the Indianapolis area shortly before the scheduled start of noon prevented any cars from turning laps.

This was the first total washout of an Indianapolis 500 practice day since May 17, 2016.

Practice will resume from noon-6 p.m. Thursday, with live coverage on Peacock Premium and the INDYCAR Radio Network. IMS public gates are open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

IMS PR