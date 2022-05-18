Belly Up: Texas Motor Speedway’s Newest Fan Amenity to Provide Massive Bar Footprint on Concourse Level

Texas Motor Speedway is planning to set the bar for a new fan amenity.

Following the upcoming NASCAR All-Star Race weekend, construction will get fully underway on a fan amenity project that will deliver four bars on the main concourse area totaling nearly 7,000 feet and able to accommodate more than 2,000 thirsty guests.

The project will feature an expansive Belly-Up Bar along with a three-section Open Air Bar that will provide fans with a relaxing area prior to the race action as well as one for those who want to wander from their seats and unwind. The fully stocked bars also will be equipped with television monitors so fans won’t miss any of the action throughout the race weekends.

The Belly-Up Bar will be located behind the grandstands on the main concourse level and extend 3,000 feet between Turn 4 and Turn 1 of the 1.5-mile oval. The Belly-Up Bar will stretch the length of 10 football fields and be able to accommodate 1,500 guests. The bar itself will feature a Douglas fir wood from the Emerald Coast Forest region near the California-Oregon border.

The Open Air Bar will consist of three bars that will be situated on the main concourse between sections 413 and 113. The center bar, set across and above the start/finish line, will have a footprint of 2,500 square feet and a 342-person capacity. The two adjacent end bars will be identical in size at nearly 1,500 square feet and 206-person capacity for each.

Country music superstar Blake Shelton will perform a live concert Sunday beginning at 5:30 p.m. as part of the NASCAR All-Star pre-race festivities.

TICKETS:

Tickets for this weekend’s NASCAR All-Star Race Weekend are on sale now at https://www. texasmotorspeedway.com/events/ season-tickets/

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s busy schedule by following on Facebook Twitter and Insta gram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.

TMS PR