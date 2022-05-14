South Boston Speedway cancels May 14 event due to weather

With weather forecasts calling for widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout Saturday South Boston Speedway officials have cancelled Saturday night’s God’s Pit Crew Presents First Responders Night event at South Boston Speedway.



“Given the weather forecasts and the high cost of gas for both competitors and fans that would be traveling here we felt it would be in everyone’s best interest to cancel the event,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears. “We do not want our competitors and fans to spend the money for gas and the time to travel here and then not be able to see any on-track activity.”



Persons that purchased advance tickets for Saturday night’s event will be issued vouchers that will be good for another event. Speedway officials will provide more details in the near future.



The next event at South Boston Speedway is on Saturday night, May 21, at 7 p.m. Twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division competitors will headline the six-race event.



In addition to the twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division, fans will see a 50-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, twin 15-lap races for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race for the Hornets Division.



The event schedule for the Saturday, May 21 has registration and pit gates opening at 2 p.m. Practice starts at 4 p.m., grandstand gates will open at 5:45 p.m., qualifying begins at 6 p.m. and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.



Advance adult general admission tickets for the event are priced at $10 each plus a $1.50 processing fee and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, through Friday night, May 20. Advance tickets may also be purchased by calling the speedway office at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.



Tickets at the gate on race night will be $15 each. Seniors ages 65 and older, military, healthcare workers, and students (with ID) can purchase tickets for $10 each at the gate on race night.



For the latest news and updates fans should visit the speedway’s website, southbostonspeedway.com, and the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.

SBS PR