13th Annual Mud Mayhem Mud Bog at The Pit at Virginia Motor Speedway Postponed Due to Weather

With the forecast calling for rain and possible thunderstorms today and tomorrow, officials at The Pit at Virginia Motor Speedway have decided to postpone the 13th Annual Mud Mayhem Mud Bog presented by Breezeline to a day to be determined.

“We hate to have to postpone the mud bog, but with the amount of rain we have already had and the wet weekend forecast, we have to think of the safety of our competitors and fans,” commented General Manager Clarke Sawyer.

Sawyer added, “we will look at the schedules of mud bog events in the Mid-Atlantic region and find a date that does not conflict with any of those events. Once we have a date, we will post the information on our website and social channels.”

A special thanks to Breezeline TV & Internet, Estes Express Lines, Atkins Petroleum & Propane, After Hours Fabrication, Collision One, Gary’s Transmission, Northern Neck Chevrolet, and Truckin Thunder for their support of our mud bog program.

The next event for Virginia Motor Speedway will be back over at the dirt track as the Speedway hosts the $20,000 to win Virginia is for Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth next Saturday, May 21st. The event sanctioned by the Ultimate Super Late Model Series will also feature the FASTRAK Pro Late Models in a $3000 to win feature and the Truckin Thunder Sportsman in Dirt Series Championship action.

The Pit at VMS is located on the grounds of Bill Sawyer’s Virginia Motor Speedway and is situated on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA, and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA. The Speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland, and the Hampton Roads.

To learn more about The Pit Virginia Motor Speedway and the Mud Bog schedule, fans may call the Speedway office at (804) 758-1VMS or visit the bog’s website at www.thepitatvms.com.

VMS PR