FASTRAK Racing Headed to Virginia Motor Speedway For $3,000 To Win King of the Commonwealth

The first special event of the 2022 season for FASTRAK Racing Pro Late Model competitors is now the $3000 to win “Virginia is for Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth” at Virginia Motor Speedway in Jamaica, VA. The East Coast’s top Pro Late Model competitors will converge on "The Home of the FASTRAK World Championship” for what will be an action-packed affair.

“We cannot thank Bill and Clarke Sawyer for adding this event for our Pro Late Model competitors. We are excited to return to Virginia Motor Speedway for what will be the first of two races that competitors can get what amounts to paid practice for this year’s $50,000 to win FASTRAK World Championship,” commented FASTRAK Founder/Owner Stan Lester.

Lester added,” the caliber of the local talent will be a challenge for the traveling competitors when it comes to visiting victory lane and taking home the big check; they will have their hands full.

The $3000 to win FASTRAK Racing event will be one of the support divisions for the Ultimate Super Late Model Series sanctioned $20,000 to win Virginia is for Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth weekend

“With the Virginia is for Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth being our first special event of the season we wanted to make sure that our fans get their money’s worth,” commented Virginia Motor Speedway owner Bill Sawyer.

Sawyer added, “and by adding a $3000 to win purse for the FASTRAK Pro Late Models, makes this event a must see for late model fans. And they will also get to see the great competition we have in the Truckin Thunder Sportsman Dirt Series Championship weekly division.”

The Virginia Is for Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth race will be the first of three visits to the ½ speed plant and will pay $3000 to win and $275 to start the feature. The pit gates will open at 3 PM, with the spectator gates opening at 5 PM, hot laps will begin at 6 PM and racing beginning at 8 PM. For more info, visit the speedway’s website at www.vamotorspeedway.com . Fans can purchase advance tickets by visiting https://bit.ly/KocTx2022.

Complete Virginia Is For Lovers King of the Commonwealth Purse: 1. $3,000.00, 2. $1,500.00, 3. $900.00, 4. $650.00, 5. $600.00, 6. $500.00, 7. $450.00, 8. $425.00, 9. $400.00, 10. $365.00, 11. $340.00, 12. $325.00, 13. $300.00, 14. $275.00, 15. $275.00, 16. $275.00, 17. $275.00, 18. $275.00, 19. $275.00, 20. $275.00, 21. $275.00, 22. $275.00, 23. $275.00, 24. $275.00

Fans and competitors need to buckle up and keep their eyes glued to the FASTRAK pages and PR. Things are about to get exciting, with new formats and larger paying purses.

