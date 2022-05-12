Grandview Prepares for Triple-Header on Saturday With Usac East Coast Sprints

The management of Grandview Speedway is prepared to host another triple-header program of professional auto racing action this Saturday night under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series banner as the celebration of the track’s 60th year of operation continues.

The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be joined by the USAC East Coast Wingless Sprint series in a three-division program this Saturday, May 14 starting at 7:30 pm. The program will include qualifying events leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature, the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main, and the 25 lap USAC East Coast Sprint feature. Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $25, kids ages 6-11 are $5, while children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge.

This Saturday’s program will be recorded and produced by ATVN-TV. The races will be broadcast on a tape-delayed basis on the following Tuesday night, with further replays to follow. ATVN airs on channel 4/1004 HD (Lehigh Valley) and channel 8/608 (Delaware County). The air dates and times can be found at astound.com/ATVN.

The USAC East Coast Sprints will be making their only stop of the season at Grandview this Saturday night. In previous scheduled visits to the speedway, current NASCAR Modified driver Tim Buckwalter was a winner in 2019, the event was cancelled due to the COVID shut down in early 2020, and last season former NASCAR Modified driver now turned Sprint car driver Briggs Danner was in victory lane by the end of the evening.

The top two drivers in the current USAC East Coast series points have been the leading feature winners this season and last year as well. Defending Champion Alex Bright has been a two-time winner so far this season after scoring a club leading eleven wins last year. This year’s current point leader, Briggs Danner, has scored five wins already this young season after taking nine wins last year.

In T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modified action, Brett Kressley and Craig Von Dohren have been to the winner’s circle so far this season, with Kressley currently on top of the point chart.

In the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman division, Jordan Henn, Brian Hirthler and Parker Guldin have all reached victory lane, with Hirthler currently sitting in the top spot in the point standings.

All race teams are being reminded by Speedway management that tire sales will resume this week at the racetrack ONLY. The tire truck will be at the track when the pit gate opens at 4 pm, and all teams will be allowed to purchase two tires. To be certain the tire sales are monitored fairly, we are requiring that all cars must be signed in first for the night’s event, before purchasing, and the driver of each car is required to make the tire purchase.

We appreciate your understanding and your support during the tire shortage issue.

Once again, as last season, there will not be a fuel truck at the track, so racers need to plan accordingly.

Prior to the triple-header on Saturday, Friday evening May 13 will see the next installment of the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Racers in action starting at 7 pm.

Saturday, May 21 will see a return to a two-division program with the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman both in action at 7:30 pm.

Saturday night May 28 will be another triple-header, as the 602 Crate Sportsman mini-series will join the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

The first NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Event will happen on Memorial Day Weekend on Sunday, May 29 with the first time running of the Balls to the Wall 50 for 358 Modifieds plus the return of the SpeedSTR’s starting at 7:30 pm. The 358 Modified portion of this program will be part of the newly re-formed Tri-Track series.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR