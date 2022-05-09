CRC Industries returns as entitlement partner for NCWTS race at Pocono

CRC Industries, Inc. is pleased to announce its entitlement partnership with Pocono Raceway, as the track will host the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for the CRC Brakleen 150. CRC is an industry-leading global supplier of specialty products and formulations, including their flagship brand, Brākleen®, the #1 selling brake parts cleaner worldwide.

“It's great to be able to return to Pocono to showcase our love and support for motorsports” noted Perry Cozzone, CEO of CRC Industries. “Celebrating our 50th Anniversary of Brakleen with Pocono Raceway last year was highly successful. We want to keep that momentum going in 2022.”

The partnership will come together at Pocono Raceway on Saturday, July 23rd, for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150. Live coverage for the CRC Brakleen 150 at noon on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

To learn more about CRC Industries and their range of maintenance products, visit crcindustries.com.

In celebration of the continued partnership with CRC Industries Pocono Raceway is offering $20 General Admission tickets to the first 150 customers who purchase via the link below for the CRC Brakleen 150 - NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on July 23. General Admission seating is available in our 100 and 200 Levels of the grandstand. Tickets are valid for all on-track Saturday events.

Also, the same 150 customers will be entered to win a CRC Industries home care package featuring products like Brākleen®, Evapo-Rust®, Power Lube®, and more!

Ticket Special Link: https://fevo.me/38QnNjc

Pocono Raceway PR