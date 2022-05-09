Six NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Tracks to Compete in Advance My Track Challenge for $50,000

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer and entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series (NAAPWS), announced the six NASCAR short tracks moving into the final round of fan voting in the second annual Advance My Track Challenge.

The following tracks will be part of the final round of voting, which takes place May 9-13. The track receiving the most votes will win $50,000, to be used for track facility enhancements and community-based programs.

Adams County Speedway (Corning, Iowa)

Alaska Raceway Park (Palmer, Alaska)

Claremont Motorsports Park (Claremont, New Hampshire)

Jennerstown Speedway (Jennerstown, Pennsylvania)

New Smyrna Speedway (New Smyrna Beach, Florida)

Rockford Speedway (Loves Park, Illinois)

The track finishing with the second-most votes receives $15,000, with the third-place track winning $10,000. Fans can cast their vote up to three times per day on AdvanceMyTrack.com.

“The Advance My Track Challenge is about identifying the most passionate race fans in North America,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and eCommerce. “Through this first voting window, we’ve enjoyed seeing how local fans, communities and drivers have rallied around their NASCAR home tracks to show their support. Our Advance team is proud to play a role in advancing the sport we all love. We look forward to crowning our winning track while continuing to grow the popularity of grassroots racing through this program."

This year’s Advance My Track Challenge began on April 5 with 21 NASCAR home tracks across the United States and Canada represented in the program’s first round of voting. Fans voted up to three times daily, which concluded May 6.

The winner of last year’s inaugural Advance My Track Challenge was Berlin Raceway, located just outside of Grand Rapids, Mich. They put their $50,000 grand prize to use building a new spectator deck in turn two, which will accommodate more than 250 fans. Officials from Berlin Raceway also plan to make improvements to the track’s main concession stand. They also plan on starting a nonprofit that will benefit disadvantaged youth in Western Michigan.

AAP PR

