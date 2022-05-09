Must See Racing to Invade Historic North Wilkesboro in August

North Wilkesboro Speedway released its updated schedule on Thursday afternoon, and it revealed that the Must See Racing Sprint Series presented by Engine Pro will be there for a two-race weekend August 12-13 as part of the tracks reopening. A practice date will be held on August 11.

The historic 0.625-mile track, located 80 miles north of Charlotte, was an annual mainstay on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule for decades until the track closed after the 1996 season. Jeff Gordon won that last race on September 29, 1996. The track features a unique uphill backstretch and downhill outstretch and is highly popular with race fans. The track re-opened briefly in 2010 for a handful of stock car events before shuttering for good.

Must See Racing’s appearance at North Wilkesboro will be the first-time winged sprint cars have ever visited the track that originally opened in 1949. Must See Racing’s debut at North Wilkesboro will be dependent on a test that will be conducted at the track in the near future.

Details Monday were scarce, but MSR president Jim Hanks did confirm the event and indicated more details will be announced in the coming days. “We really appreciate the opportunity as we look forward to competing at such a historically significant track with its rich racing history. It is a real honor to be a part of this high-profile grass roots event.”

Although the purse and event details haven’t been firmed up, it is expected that each night will pay $4,000 to win and be highlighted by a 25-lap feature event each night. With the Steadfast For Veterans Challenge money, fast qualifier bonus, and heat race monies, a driver who sweeps both nights could potentially walk off with $10,400.

The track will host a series of races on the asphalt in August before the asphalt is removed and the track will become dirt for multiple races in October. The track will be repaved later in the year will a full staple of races on the new asphalt in the future.

This will be the first time MSR has competed at a track that has featured NASCAR Cup events in the past since it raced at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2011. The all-time existing track record is expected to fall once the powerful winged 410 sprint cars hit the track.

MSR also indicated that SPEED SPORT / MAVTV would play a key role in this event and further broadcast details will be announced one they are finalized.

The track has played an important part of American motorsports history. All three of NASCAR’s premier divisions have competed at the track over the years. The all-time winners list is a who’s who of racing greats. Fireball Roberts, Junior Johnson, Lee Petty, Richard Petty, David Pearson, Bobby Allison, Cale Yarborough, Darrell Waltrip, Mark Martin, and Dale Earnhardt are just a few of the greats who have graced victory lane at North Wilkesboro.

For more details on this event please visit www.mustseeracing.com.

Must See Racing Sprint Series PR