Macon IL Speedway Saturday Night Feature Results

Kyle Cummins of Princeton, Indiana, started on the pole of the POWRi Midgets feature at Macon Speedway Saturday night but fell back to as far as third before catching the leader and taking the lead with three laps to go. It was all thanks to the top side of the 1/5th mile where Cummins caught on fast and powered past Cannon McIntosh. McIntosh, who also started on the front row, led the first 27 laps and looked like a 30-lap wire-to-wire winner until Cummins went towards the groove closest to the concrete.

The race was hampered by caution flags during the second half of the race. Of the seven yellow flags, only two were during the first 20 laps of the race. The final five cautions occurred in the final eight laps of the race. The action was terrific during the green flag laps during the 11-lap consecutive string between lap 5 to 16.

The same could be spoken for the POWRi Micro Sprint series. The race only featured two cautions and Joe B. Miller of Millersville, Missouri, had little trouble with the 22-car field. He led from the pole and took all 20 laps. Craig Ronk, who won on Opening Night, closed in the lead during the two restarts but could never get anywhere close to the leader during the green flag laps.

The Billingsley Rewards.com Modifieds saw Guy Taylor win the race which started 25 of the 26 cars signed in. Many expected a demo derby or a cluster of cautions, the Modifieds were outstanding. Only a yellow flag midway through the race due to a car that was slowing outside of the second turn kept the event from going 20 uninterrupted laps.

While the racing was going on during the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified feature, Illini Racing Supply top qualifier Brian Diveley was looking for the sweep--started the night as fastest qualifier and won his heat--started in the front row of the feature and was in great position for a feature win until Guy Taylor came along. The Springfield driver and former division champion started sixth and pushed his Pro Modified to the bottom and then to the top as lapped traffic became an issue. The race was frantic during the late stages but the veteran driver kept moving through the crowd and into victory lane.

Dakota Ewing scored his first feature checkered flag on the third night of racing at Macon. His dominance on the bottom after overtaking Timmy Dick for the lead would be enough early on. The racing from second place on was the real story as Dick had to fend off Illini Racing Supply top qualifier Colby Sheppard. A big collision led to a mess on the front stretch as Brandon Sweitzer had his car turned upside down in an entanglement with Ryan Miller and others. All drivers would escape without harm but the cars will be in need of TLC.

A 20-car field of Hornets started 19 cars with R33D Racecars and Monkey Wrench Garage kicking in bonus money to the first finisher to not race at Macon this season. Bartonville driver Nick Johnson finished fourth and took the $150 bonus money. But the checkered flag and feature win went to Brady Reed from the pole position. It wasn't an easy win for the former champion as Tristan Quinlan made sure to let him know that he had a race on his hands. Jeremy Reed, feature winner from two weeks ago, started 11th and flew to the front midway through the race and took third place. Dale’s Tackle also threw in an extra $100 to the feature winner.

Macon Speedway hosted 115 racecars among five racing divisions Saturday night. Next Saturday night will feature seven divisions with the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman, Bistro 51 Street Stocks, Pro Modifieds, Micro Sprints by Bailey Chassis and the Hornets. Plus, the CEFCU Kids Club will be happening and there will be a BIG kids bicycle giveaway!

Macon Speedway's sister track Lincoln Speedway prepares for a HUGE event with the Castrol FloRacing Night in America with the Super Late Models going for $22,022-to-win! Plus the Modifieds will race this Thursday. More information is available at lincolnspeedwayil.com.

Feature Rundowns (Top 10’s)

Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League

3G-Kyle Cummins[Princeton, IN]; 2. 08-Cannon McIntosh[Bixby, OK]; 3. 40-Chase McDermand[Springfield, IL]; 4. 25K-Taylor Reimer[Bixby OK]; 5. 57-Maria Cofer[Macdoel, CA]; 6. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[Colby, KS]; 7. 56-Mitchell Davis[Auburn, IL]; 8. 21K-Karter Sarff[Mason City, IL]; 9. 87-Jace Park[Overland Park, KS]; 10. 97-Brenham Crouch[Lubbock, TX]

Engler Machine & Tool Micros By Bailey Chassis

51B-Joe B Miller[Millersville, MO]; 2. 94-Craig Ronk[Warsaw, IN]; 3. 71S-Austin Schaeffer[Evansville, IN]; 4. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[Warsaw, MO]; 5. 21-Aarik Andruskevitch[Riverton, IL]; 6. 87-Collin Shain[Sullivan, IL]; 7. 55H-Hayden Harvey[Warrensburg, IL]; 8. 65E-Chad Elliott[Cottage Hills, IL]; 9. 40-Devin Feger[East Peoria, IL]; 10. B8-John Barnard[Sherman, IL]

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

25-Dakota Ewing[Warrensburg, IL]; 2. 122-Timmy Dick[Monticello, IL]; 3. 27-Colby Sheppard[Williamsville, IL]; 4. 27E-Dalton Ewing[Decatur, IL]; 5. 10C-Colby Eller[Taylorville, IL]; 6. 34-Eric Doran[Clinton, IL]; 7. 33H-Roben Huffman[Midland City, IL]; 8. 9B-Brandon Miller[Broadwell, IL]; 9. (DNF) 11-Ryan Miller[Lincoln, IL]; 10. (DNF) 5B-Brandon Sweitzer[Lincoln, IL]

BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

4T-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 2. 11D-Brian Diveley[Springfield, IL]; 3. 24S-Jacob Steinkoenig[Highland, IL]; 4. 99-Tim Luttrell[Riverton, IL]; 5. 18-Jarrett Stryker[Breese, IL]; 6. 12L-Bryan Leach[Harvel, IL]; 7. 28-Rodney Standerfer[Summerfield, IL]; 8. 98-Danny Smith[Argenta, IL]; 9. 24M-Matt Milner[Chatham, IL]; 10. 4M-Clint Martin[Ramsey, IL]

DIRTcar Hornets

324-Brady Reed[Decatur, IL]; 2. 95Q-Tristin Quinlan[Decatur, IL]; 3. 34-Jeremy Reed[Decatur, IL]; 4. 30J-Nick Johnson[Bartonville, IL]; 5. 15-David Lauritson[Normal, IL]; 6. 357-Billy Mason[Farina, IL]; 7. 44-Bill Basso[Athens, IL]; 8. 04-Steve Stine[Stonington, IL]; 9. V30-Myles Vonbehren[Lodge, IL]; 10. 79-Ryan Harbaugh[Canton, IL]

Macon Speedway PR