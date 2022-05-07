Grandview Speedway Races Fall to All Day Rain, Usac East Coast Sprints Join Program Next Week

A rain system which moved into the tri state area yesterday and was predicted to continue all day and into the evening, has forced the cancellation of the scheduled three division program of racing Saturday Night, May 7 at Grandview Speedway.

The program under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series banner, was to include the T.P. Trailer Modified and the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman stock cars plus a special visit by the Wingless Super Sportsman cars. The Super Sportsman, who were rained out in their only scheduled appearance last season in June, do have a back-up plan, as they are already scheduled for a return visit to Grandview on Labor Day Weekend Saturday, September 3.

The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will return and be joined by the USAC East Coast Wingless Sprint series in a three-division program next Saturday, May 14 starting at 7:30 pm. The program will include qualifying events leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature, the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main, and the 25 lap USAC East Coast Sprint feature. Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $25, kids ages 6-11 are $5, while children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge.

This will be another program this season that will be produced by ATVN-TV. The races will be broadcast on a tape-delayed basis on the following Tuesday night, with further replays to follow. ATVN airs on channel 4/1004 HD (Lehigh Valley) and channel 8/608 (Delaware County). The air dates and times can be found at astound.com/ATVN.

The USAC East Coast Sprints will be making their only stop of the season at Grandview on May 14. In previous scheduled visits to the speedway, current NASCAR Modified regular Tim Buckwalter was a winner in 2019, the event was cancelled due to the COVID shutdown in early 2020, and last season, former NASCAR Modified regular now turned Sprint car driver Briggs Danner was in victory lane by the end of the evening.

All race teams are being reminded by Speedway management that tire sales will resume this week at the racetrack ONLY. The tire truck will be at the track when the pit gate opens at 4 pm, and all teams will be allowed to purchase two tires. To be certain the tire sales are monitored fairly, we are requiring that all cars must be signed in first for the night’s event, before purchasing, and the driver of each car is required to make the tire purchase.

We appreciate your understanding and your support during the tire shortage issue.

Friday evening May 13 will see the next installment of the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Racers in action starting at 7 pm.

Saturday, May 21 will see a return to a two-division program with the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman both in action at 7:30 pm.

Saturday night May 28 will be another triple-header, as the 602 Crate Sportsman mini-series will join the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

The first NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Event will happen on Memorial Day Weekend on Sunday, May 29 with the first time running of the Balls to the Wall 50 for 358 Modifieds plus the return of the SpeedSTR’s starting at 7:30 pm. The 358 Modified portion of the program will be part of the newly re-formed Tri-Track Series.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR