Trackside Live Show to Deliver Star-Studded Guest Lineup for Nascar All-Star Race Weekend

It is only fitting that Trackside Live will showcase a litany of stars stretching from NASCAR to sports and entertainment during the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend set for May 20-22 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Trackside Live, an entertaining, interview-style show hosted by PRN on-air personalities, will be held all three days from its outdoor stage situated in the Texas Motor Speedway Fan Zone near Gate 3. The day-long shows will feature drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series; greats from the fields of country music, NFL, boxing and NHL; and some of the exciting performers who will be entertaining in the Fan Zone.

The three-hour Trackside Live show on Sunday, May 22, which begins at 1:30 p.m., has an extraordinary lineup of guests that opens with country music superstar Blake Shelton and NASCAR on FOX television analyst and former Cup Series star Clint Bowyer.

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and former Dallas Cowboys great Drew Pearson, WBC, IBF and WBA welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr., and former Dallas Stars goaltending great Marty Turco also will visit Trackside Live that day along with NASCAR Cup Series drivers Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Daniel Suarez, Austin Dillon and Austin Cindric.

The show will close with a 4:15 p.m. visit from a National Medal of Honor recipient, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Matthew Williams. The Medal of Honor, established by President Lincoln in 1861, is our nation’s highest recognition of valor in combat.

Throughout the three days of shows, more than two dozen drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series will visit the Trackside Live stage.

Here’s a glimpse at the weekend line-up (subject to change):

FRIDAY, May 20

· 2:45 p.m. – Xfinity Series driver Sam Mayer, JR Motorsports

· 3:15 p.m. – Xfinity Series driver Brandon Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing

· 3:30 p.m. – Xfinity Series driver Sheldon Creed, Richard Childress Racing

· 3:45 p.m. – Xfinity Series driver Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing

· 4:15 p.m. – NASCAR driver spotter Brandon McReynolds

· 4:30 p.m. – Canine Stars

· 5:00 p.m. – Camping World Truck Series driver Ty Majeski, ThorSport Racing

· 5:15 p.m. – Camping World Truck Series drivers Grant Enfinger and Jack Wood, GMS Racing

· 5:30 p.m. – Camping World Truck Series drivers John Hunter Nemechek and Chandler Smith, Kyle Busch Motorsports

· 5:45 p.m. – Camping World Truck Series drivers Hailie Deegan and Tanner Gray, David Gilliland Racing

· 6:00 p.m. – Camping World Truck Series drivers Dean Thompson and Lawless Alan, Niece Motorsports

· 6:15 p.m. – U.S. Legends Cars International Managing Director Graham Smith

SATURDAY, May 21

· 9:15 a.m. – Xfinity Series driver TBA

· 9:30 a.m. – Xfinity Series drivers Bayley Currey and Ryan Vargas, JD Motorsports

· 9:45 a.m. – Xfinity Series driver Jesse Iwuji, Jesse Iwuji Motorsports

· 10:00 a.m. – Canine Stars

· 10:15 a.m. – Xfinity Series driver spotters TBA

· 10:30 a.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series Managing Director Wayne Auton

· 11:00 a.m. – Great American High Diver Dana Kunze

· 11:15 a.m. – Cup Series driver TBA

· 11:30 a.m. – Cup Series driver TBA

· 11:45 a.m. – Cup Series driver TBA

· 15 minutes following conclusion of Xfinity Series race – Live auction to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas.

SUNDAY, May 22

· 1:30 p.m. – Country music superstar Blake Shelton and NASCAR on FOX TV analyst and former Cup Series star Clint Bowyer

· 1:45 p.m. – Cup Series driver Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing

· 2:00 p.m. – Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing

· 2:15 p.m. – Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

· 2:30 p.m. – Cup Series driver William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

· 2:45 p.m. – Canine Stars

· 3:00 p.m. – Cup Series driver Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

· 3:15 p.m. – Former Dallas Stars goaltender Marty Turco

· 3:30 p.m. – WBC/IBF/WBA welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr.

· 3:45 p.m. – Cup Series driver Austin Cindric, Team Penske

· 4:00 p.m. – Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee/former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson

· 4:15 p.m. – U.S. Army Master Sgt. Matthew Williams, National Medal of Honor recipient

Trackside Live will be part of an extraordinary Fan Zone experience that will include a number of entertainment acts with multiple performance times. The acts include a human cannonball, high divers, canine stars, Wild West show, medieval knights, BMX stars and more. Click here to see the full on-track and Fan Zone entertainment schedule.

Country music superstar Blake Shelton will perform a live 60-minute concert May 22 as part of the NASCAR All-Star pre-race festivities.

