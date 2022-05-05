Spring Copper State Slate for Western Midget Racing Concludes Saturday at Adobe Mountain

A five race slate of spring races in Arizona for Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction concludes on Saturday night at Glendale’s Adobe Mountain Speedway. The 30-race season for the stock production Midgets features races across Northern and Southern California all summer before three additional Arizona events in the fall. A driver’s best 12 finishes count towards the championship. Each participant must make at least one start at each of the six tracks to be eligible for the title.

Peoria, Ariz.’s Cory Brown has been sensational at Adobe Mountain’s 1/5th mile bullring, riding back-to-back wins at the speedway into this weekend’s jaunt. Brown also finished second in the season opener and fourth in round two. Brown will look to rebound from a 12th place DNF at Ventura Raceway last Saturday night.

2022 WMR points leader Kyle Hawse of Las Vegas is the second ranked driver in Adobe performance with a best finish of fourth. Kyle Huttenhow of Surprise, Ariz. has a best finish of third as does Moorpark’s Todd Hawse. Chloe High drove to a best finish of the year in sixth place on April 9th.

Race winners at Adobe have included Brown, 2021 champion Blake Bower of Brentwood, and Drake Edwards of Surprise, Ariz.

Teams who travel from more than 240 miles to compete at each event will be eligible for a part of the $400 in road warrior money offered at each round this season.

Pit gates open at 3pm with drivers meeting at 5pm and hot laps at 5:30pm General admission tickets are $10 while pit passes are $35.

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

Car construction details are available at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or find the series on Facebook!

WMR PR