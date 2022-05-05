POWRi Midgets Heading To Macon IL Speedway This Saturday Night

Returning by popular demand on a limited scope, the Second Annual ILLIANA Showdown revisits the Land of Lincoln on May 7th at Macon Speedway with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League as well as the POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool and Bailey Chassis.

Saturday, May 7th will witness the tight battle of reigning Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League champion Bryant Weideman holding a slight points advantage over Cannon McIntosh as competitors travel to the quick lap-times of Mighty Macon Speedway for the first of several visits in 2022. Also on the racing agenda will be the Lucas Oil POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool, Pro Late Model, Modified, and Hornets for the evening.

Colby Sheppard of Williamsville, IL, last year’s Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model champion, has had a strong start to his 2022 season, leading the standings by eight over Taylorville, IL’s Braden Johnson. Dakota Ewing, Colby Eller, and Dalton Ewing complete the top five in standings.

The BilllingsleyRewards.com DIRTcar Modified will be on track, racing for the third time this season. The two Modified shows have been outstanding so far this season with Rick Conoyer and Jacob Steinkoenig claiming the victories. Conoyer, from Wentzville, MO, currently leads the standings by four points over last year’s point runner-up, Alan Crowder. Rodney Standerfer, Guy Taylor, and Clint Martin round out the top five in points.

Rounding out Saturday’s action will be the DIRTcar Hornets. There is currently a tie at the top of the standings, as Decatur, IL’s Tristin Quinlan and Ramsey, IL’s Jaekob Durbin are locked up at 110 points. Jeremy Reed, Taryn Page, and Billy Mason complete the top five in points.

May 7 | ILLIANA Showdown | Macon Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 3:00 PM

Grandstand Gates Open: 5:00 PM

POWRi Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Macon Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing: 7:00 PM

Pricing: General Admission: $20.00, Youth (Under 11): FREE | Pit Pass: $35.00, Youth (Under 11): $20.00

POWRi National Midget League payout for May 7th will be 1. $2,000, 2. $1,000, 3. $600, 4. $500, 5. $400, 6. $325, 7. $300, 8. $275, 9. $250, 10. $230, 11. $225, 12. $220, 13. $215, 14. $210, 15. $205, 16-22: $200.

POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool payout on May 7th will be 1. $700, 2. $400, 3. $250, 4. $150, 5. $125, 6. $120, 7. $115, 8. $110, 9. $105, 10. $100, 11. $95, 12. $90, 13. $85, 14. $80, 15. $75, 16. $70, 17. $65, 18. $60, 19. $55, 20-22: $50.

Track details for Macon Speedway including location and track details can be found online at www.maconracing.com.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.

Macon Speedway PR