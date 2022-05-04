The NASCAR Foundation Partners with Dead On Tools to Host Speediatrics Fun Day Festival at Darlington Raceway

The NASCAR Foundation announced today that Dead On Tools will serve as the presenting sponsor of the first-ever Speediatrics Fun Day Festival at Darlington Raceway on Friday, May 6th. The event will take place prior to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, the Dead On Tools 200 (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM).

As part of the program, children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee will participate in healthy living curriculum provided by The NASCAR Foundation, introducing them to NASCAR while encouraging them to adopt the same healthy habits employed by NASCAR drivers and pit crew members to see success on the race track.

“Dead On Tools’ commitment to making an impact in local communities has made them a great partner of The Foundation,” said Nichole Krieger, The NASCAR Foundation’s executive director. “The Speediatrics Fun Day Festivals have expanded to nine markets this year, including Darlington, and we couldn’t do that without the support of partners like Dead On Tools.”

This is the second time Dead On Tools and The NASCAR Foundation have partnered together in the Darlington community. In 2021, the two organizations worked together to build a backyard playset for Eevie, a four-year-old battling pediatric cancer.

“This is why we do it. For these moments right here”, said Brian Ranallo, Marketing Manager, Dead On Tools. “To be able to dive deep into the communities that we are involved in with NASCAR is what keeps us coming back. We are proud to be a part of such an amazing initiative with The NASCAR Foundation and to take the weekend further than racing.”

Now in its sixth year, The NASCAR Foundation’s Speediatrics Fun Day Festival brings the sport of NASCAR to life for children ages 7 – 12 through a specialized curriculum and a NASCAR-themed at-track festival held during NASCAR race weekends in select markets each year. The program is a part of the Foundation’s Speediatrics Children’s Fund, which supports needs expressed by hospitals, specialty clinics, camps and other organizations providing children’s medical and healthcare services.

Earlier this year, Kaulig Racing partnered with The NASCAR Foundation, helping to expand the Speediatrics Fun Day Festival to nine race markets. With the help of Dead On Tools, the festival makes its debut in Darlington as the fourth event of the year, following events at Auto Club Speedway, Phoenix Raceway and Martinsville Speedway. The program will also travel to World Wide Technology Raceway, Pocono Raceway, Michigan International Speedway, Darlington Raceway and Homestead-Miami Speedway later in the year.

Since 2017, The NASCAR Foundation has encouraged more than 3,700 children to live a healthy lifestyle through the Speediatrics Fun Day Festival program. In addition, the Foundation also provides a charitable donation to the community partner in each market to help support ongoing healthy living programs long after the festival is over.

