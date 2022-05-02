Discounted Tickets Now Available For Father's Day Race At Milwaukee Mile

Track Enterprises is proud to bring racing back to the “World’s Oldest Operating Speedway” for the return of the ARCA Midwest Tour on Father’s Day Sunday, June 19th. This will mark the third time the series has made its return to Milwaukee since 2019. With some of the best Late Model drivers in the country making their way to one of the most historic tracks in the world, it will be a Father’s Day race no one will want to miss.

Inside the 200-acre Wisconsin State Fair Park, sets a monument to motorsports that has lasted the test of time. Once you step into the Milwaukee Mile, it’s hard to forget the feeling of the ground shaking as the cars rumble by, the sound they make as they battle neck-and-neck, or the smell of burnt rubber as drivers push their cars to the absolute limit. It’s an experience that could never be replicated in any other arena in this country, and this Father’s Day Sunday, June 19th it returns for a day chalked full of racing action.

Joining the ARCA Midwest Tour will be three other exciting racing divisions. These include Midwest Trucks, Upper Midwest Vintage Series, and Mid-American Stock Cars. Grandstands open wide and kick off the day at 9:00am with practice getting underway at 9:30am. Qualifying begins at 11:00am and racing will take the green at 1:00pm.

Discounted advance tickets are on sale now at www.trackenterprises.com ticket page. For any ADA questions and assistance on purchasing ADA accessible seating, please call the Wisconsin State Fair Ticket Office at 414-266-7100. For any information and updates on the race please call the Track Enterprises Office at 217-764-3200.

Track Enterprises PR