Blake Bower Goes for Three With Victory at Ventura Raceway

2021 Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction champion Blake Bower of Brentwood continued his hot hand in the series, driving the No. 9 Orland Public Auto Auction Spike Chassis to his 11th career win on Saturday night in Ventura. The first stop at Ventura Raceway for 2022 gave Bower his third win of the year on three different tracks in just four attempts to start the season.

Heat races were split by young Micro Sprint graduates with Drake Edwards driving the Klein No 86D to victory while Sage Bordenave drove Kevin Felkins’ No. 35x to win the second heat race.

A six-car invert placed Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse on the pole for the 20-lap feature. Hawse led the way for the first half of the feature. A multi-car incident on lap ten ended the race for Arizona pilots Cory Brown and Tyler High.

Bower and Arizona’s Drake Edwards moved in on Hawse on the restart, with Bower going on for the victory. Edwards and Hawse rounded out the top-three. Arizona’s AJ Hernandez debuted with a fourth place finish followed by Lodi’s Nate “Gator” Wait.

$100 Road Warrior travel awards went to Sage Bordenave and car owner Kevin Felkins, Edwards and car owner Kyle Klein, Brown, and Wait with car owner Mike McCluney.

Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction makes a return to Glendale, Arizona’s Adobe Mountain Speedway on May 7th!

April 30, 2022 – Ventura Raceway (Ventura, Calif.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 86D Drake Edwards; HEAT 2 (8 laps) – 1. 35x Sage Bordenave

FEATURE (20 laps) – 1. 9 Blake Bower, 2. 86D Drake Edwards, 3. 20 Kyle Hawse, 4. 11 AJ Hernandez, 5. 20W Nate Wait, 6. 31 Scott Hansen, 7. 74 Kyle Klein, 8. 35X Sage Bordenave, 9. 3AZ Chloe High, 10. 22 Paul Sanders, 11. 12 Greg Jewett, 12. 32 Cory Brown, 13. 33AZ Tyler High

