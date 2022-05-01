Kressley Scores Grandview Win After Battle With von Dohren, Guldin Scores Sportsman Win

Brett Kressley of Orefield, Pa. was able to outduel Craig Von Dohren of Oley, Pa. in the closing laps of the 30-lap T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modified feature to score his first victory of the still young 2022 season and his 18th career win on Saturday night at Grandview Speedway.

Parker Guldin of Fleetwood, Pa. took advantage of a late race caution flag which wiped out a huge lead that Kyle Smith of Fleetwood, Pa. had been enjoying, and grabbed the lead on the final restart with seven laps remaining, to score his first victory since August of 2019 in the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature event.

Kressley had a full straightaway lead on Von Dohren when a caution on lap 24 set up the late race dramatics. Von Dohren was able to get past Kressley to lead lap 25, but Kressley was able to repass Von Dohren on lap 27 to regain the lead and race on to the win followed by Tim Buckwalter of Douglassville, Pa., Doug Manmiller of Shoemakersville, Pa., Duane Howard of Oley, Pa., and Dave Dissinger of Mohrsville, Pa. Von Dohren had the misfortune of having a left rear tire go flat in the final couple of laps, but he managed to hold on to finish in 12th position.

Following Guldin across the stripe in the Sportsman feature were Smith, Brian HIrthler of Green Lane, Pa., Dylan Hoch of Mertztown, Pa., and Jimmy Leiby of West Milford, NJ. who rallied back from a roll over on lap two to gain a top five finish.

Both winners received bonus money from T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment provided they had the proper decals on their cars, in the race program that was part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series.

The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modified main event began with Dave Dissinger taking the early lead and setting the pace for the first ten laps. Kressley, who had started in fourteenth position, was quickly moving forward making exciting moves, including a three wide move in turn four of lap five which saw him clear two cars at once on the outside, including Von Dohren. Kressley arrived in second on lap six and was able to take the lead from Dissinger on lap ten entering turn one.

The race continued to run green after a lap two caution from a three car tangle, and Kressley was working through lapped traffic with ease. Meanwhile Von Dohren was on the move in traffic as well advancing from his 16th starting position to third by lap eight, and to second with an outside move around Dissinger on lap 17, with Kressley now a full straightaway ahead.

Buckwalter and Manmiller now joined the battle through lapped traffic as things got tight between Von Dohren, Dissinger, Buckwalter and Manmiller. Meanwhile Jared Umbenhauer of Richland, Pa. and Mike Lisowski of Minersville, Pa., both of whom qualified through a consolation, were also working forward through the field and had made their way into the top ten.

Kressley had a full straightaway lead on Von Dohren when a caution flag came out for a slowing Jeff Strunk of Boyertown, Pa. on lap 24, ending a long stretch of green flag racing, to set up the late race dramatics. A tough break for Strunk who had pitted on lap two and rallied back up to ninth, only to have problems again with six laps to go.

Von Dohren was able to get past Kressley with a slider in turn four to lead lap 25. But Kressley never gave up, and the two battled side by side for another lap before Kressley was able to repass Von Dohren with a top side move, coming out of turn two on lap 27 to regain the lead and race on to the win followed by Buckwalter, Manmiller, Howard, and Dissinger completing the top five finishers.

Completing the top ten finishers were Lisowski, Umbenhauer, Ryan Grim of Laurey’s Station, Pa., Kevin Graver Jr. of Lehighton, Pa. and Brad Brightbill of Sinking Spring, Pa.

Qualifying heats for the 38 car field were won by Jesse Leiby of West Milford, NJ, Dissinger, Graver Jr. and Strunk. Twin consolations were won by Umbenhauer and Lisowski.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature saw two multi-car accidents shake up the field and take out a few cars, both on the second lap, before things settled down to racing action. The early action saw rookie driver Nathan Horn of Slatedale, Pa. lead the first six laps, while a great battle was going on behind him between Joey Vaccaro of Reading, Pa., Josh Adams of Douglassville, Pa., Guldin and Mark Kemmerer of Green Lane, Pa. and Smith.

Smith took third on lap five, and the lead on lap eight with a thrilling move by two cars at once down the front stretch, ending a great three car battle for the lead. Once in front, the race finally ran a long stretch of green and Smith built a huge lead in lapped traffic, while a multi-car battle continued for second between Horn, Adams and Guldin.

Guldin advanced to second on lap 15, but was a straightaway behind the leader. Smith appeared to be home free out in front, but a caution flag for a slowing Kemmerer on lap 18, ending his good run, set up yet again some late race drama.

Guldin was able to outgun Smith on the restart, and take the lead. Despite a brief four car battle for the lead following the restart, Guldin would keep the lead the remaining laps to the checkered.

Following Guldin across the stripe were Smith, HIrthler, a late charging Dylan Hoch, and Jimmy Leiby, who rallied back from a roll over on lap two to gain a top five finish. Completing the top ten were Cody Manmiller of Philadelphia, Pa., Horn, Adams, Mike Myers of Alburtis, Pa. and Vaccaro.

Qualifying heats for the 34 car field were won by Vaccaro, Adams and Horn, with Hoch taking the consolation.

The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be joined by the Wingless Super Sportsman in a three-division program next Saturday, May 7 starting at 7:30 pm. The program will include qualifying events leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature, the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main, and the 25 lap Super Sportsman feature. Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $20, while children under age 12 are admitted free of charge.

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): BRETT KRESSLEY, Tim Buckwalter, Doug Manmiller, Duane Howard, Dave Dissinger, Mike Lisowski, Jared Umbenhauer, Ryan Grim, Kevin Graver Jr., Brad Brightbill, Brad Grim, Craig Von Dohren, Justin Grim, Cory Merkel, Jesse Leiby, Ron Haring Jr., Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Steve Swinehart, Jeff Strunk, Craig Whitmoyer, Nate Brinker, Eric Biehn, Jordan Henn, Brett Gilmore, John Willman, Kevin Hirthler, Mark Kratz, Mike Laise

DID NOT QUALIFY: Dan Waisempacher, Ryan Beltz, Ray Swinehart, Dylan Swinehart, Joe Funk, Steve Young, Darrin Schuler, Kyle Lilick, Carol HIne III, Brad Arnold

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): PARKER GULDIN, Kyle Smith, Brian HIrthler, Dylan Hoch, Jimmy Leiby, Cody Manmiller, Nathan Horn, Josh Adams, Mike Myers, Joey Vaccaro, Mike Schneck Jr., Bryan Rhoads, Zach Steffy, Tyler James, Mark Kemmerer, Cole Stangle, Decker Swinehart, BJ Joly, Chris Esposito, Dakota Kohler, Mark Gaugler, Ryan Graver, Zane Roth, Mike Stofflet

DID NOT QUALIFY:Jesse Hirthler, Nathan Mohr, Anthony Raisner, Colton Perry, Kyle Hartzel, Andrianna Delliponte, Hunter Iatalese, Logan Bauman, Kenny Bock, Mike Faust Jr.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, May 7 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Wingless Super Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Friday, May 13 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm.

Saturday, May 14 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus USAC East Coast Wingless 360 Sprints – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, May 21 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR