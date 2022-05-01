Kressley Outduels von Dohren for Grandview Victory, Guldin Scores Sportsman Win After Late Restart

Brett Kressley of Orefield, Pa. was able to outduel Craig Von Dohren of Oley, Pa. in the closing laps of the 30-lap T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modified feature to score his first victory of the still young 2022 season and his 18th career win at Grandview Speedway on Saturday night.

Parker Guldin of Fleetwood, Pa. took advantage of a late race caution flag which wiped out a huge lead that Kyle Smith of Fleetwood, Pa. had been enjoying, and grabbed the lead on the final restart with seven laps remaining, to score his first victory since August of 2019 in the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature event.

Kressley had a full straightaway lead on Von Dohren when a caution for a slowing Jeff Strunk of Boyertown, Pa. on lap 24 set up the late race dramatics. Von Dohren was able to get past Kressley to lead lap 25, but Kressley was able to repass Von Dohren with a top side move on lap 27 to regain the lead and race on to the win followed by Tim Buckwalter of Douglassville, Pa., Doug Manmiller of Shoemakersville, Pa., Duane Howard of Oley, Pa., and Dave Dissinger of Mohrsville, Pa., completing the top five finishers. Von Dohren had the misfortune of having a left rear tire go flat in the final couple of laps, but he managed to hold on to finish in 12th position.

Following Guldin across the stripe in the Sportsman feature were Smith, Brian HIrthler of Green Lane, Pa., Dylan Hoch of Mertztown, Pa., and Jimmy Leiby of West Milford, NJ. who rallied back from a roll over on lap two to gain a top five finish.

The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be joined by the Wingless Super Sportsman in a three-division program next Saturday, May 7 starting at 7:30 pm. The program will include qualifying events leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature, the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main, and the 25 lap Super Sportsman feature. Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $20, while children under age 12 are admitted free of charge.

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): BRETT KRESSLEY, Tim Buckwalter, Doug Manmiller, Duane Howard, Dave Dissinger, Mike Lisowski, Jared Umbenhauer, Ryan Grim, Kevin Graver Jr., Brad Brightbill, Brad Grim, Craig Von Dohren, Justin Grim, Cory Merkel, Jesse Leiby, Ron Haring Jr., Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Steve Swinehart, Jeff Strunk, Craig Whitmoyer, Nate Brinker, Eric Biehn, Jordan Henn, Brett Gilmore, John Willman, Kevin Hirthler, Mark Kratz, Mike Laise

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): PARKER GULDIN, Kyle Smith, Brian HIrthler, Dylan Hoch, Jimmy Leiby, Cody Manmiller, Nathan Horn, Josh Adams, Mike Myers, Joey Vaccaro, Mike Schneck Jr., Bryan Rhoads, Zach Steffy, Tyler James, Mark Kemmerer, Cole Stangle, Decker Swinehart, BJ Joly, Chris Esposito, Dakota Kohler, Mark Gaugler, Ryan Graver, Zane Roth, Mike Stofflet

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, May 7 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Wingless Super Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Friday, May 13 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm.

Saturday, May 14 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus USAC East Coast Wingless 360 Sprints – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, May 21 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR