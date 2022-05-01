Justin Williams Inherits Lead and Victory in Pro Late Model Action at Virginia Motor Speedway; Arnold, Shelton, and Maxey Also Score Wins

Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good, on this night, Justin Williams of Concord, VA, was both. With three laps to go in the Victory Lap Pro Late model feature, race leader Ray Love Jr. Of LaPlata, MD, succumbed to mechanical issues handing a fast closing Williams of Concord, VA, the lead and the win.

"We were closing on the top side with the laps winding down, it was going to be close, but I believe Ray (Love) would have been able to hold me off for the win," commented Williams in Virginia Is for Racing Lover's victory lane.

Love and Corey Almond led the field to green, with Love grabbing the lead on the opening lap. Behind him, the race for second was three wide with Almond, Williams, and Austin Hubbard. On lap 4, Williams got past Almond for second, with Love already checked out on the field. Love worked traffic to perfection, keeping the Williams at a distance. Behind him, the race for fourth was hot and heavy between Hubbard and Trevor Collins. By lap 25, Williams had jumped to the cushion and looked to be gaining on Love with five laps to go, but on lap 27, a puff of smoke came from under the hood of Love's #08, handing the lead and win to Williams. Rounding out the top 5 were Corey Almond, Trevor Collins, Austin Hubbard, and Matthew Hildebrand.

It only took Tim Shelton of Fredericksburg, VA, nine laps to take the lead from Matt Meads of Elizabeth City, NC, in the Truckin Thunder Sportsman 25 lap feature; once he did, Shelton only had to hold off a late charge by Tyler Shipp of Mechanicsville, VA to take the victory. Meads and Shipp would lead the field to green, with Meads leading the first lap. Shelton got by Shipp on lap on lap six and began closing in on Meads, your leader. On lap 8, Shelton went to the outside of Meads to take the lead out of turn 2. With 5 to go, Shipp took one more shot for the lead, but Shelton was able to hold him off and go on to his second victory in as many races. Shipp, Meads, Brett Adkins, and Wesley Givens rounded out the top five finishers.

In the Budweiser Modified 25 lap feature, Chris Arnold of Matoaca, VA, took over the lead from Jeff Solinger of Bumpass, VA, on lap seven and went on to a dominant win. Arnold set fast time but pulled a six pill and relegated himself to starting sixth. On the drop of the green, Solinger jumped out to the lead while the battle for fourth went three-wide with Arnold, defending Champion Chase Butler, and Joey Polevoy. Arnold would take the spot and set out to reel in Josh Harris, who was running in second. On lap 4 Arnold got by Harris for second with the leader in his sights. The next two laps saw Arnold trying the outside, unable to get by, he switched to the bottom and was able to get by out of turn 2. Once out front Arnold pulled away and never looked back to score the victory. Rounding out the top 5 were Jeff Solinger, Chase Butler, Lance Grady, and Brent Bordeaux.

In the Collision One Limited Stock Car 20 lap feature Brian Maxey of Fredericksburg, VA, took the lead on lap eight from Brandon Brown of Gloucester, VA, never looking back to score his second victory in a row. Once out front, Maxey was set on cruise while Bowler and Cory Bradley battled for second. With the racing behind him, Maxey went on to the win. Rounding out the top 5 were Brandon Bowler, Cory Bradley, Justin Pullen, and Jacob Buie.

The speedway will take the Mother's Day weekend off and return to racing Saturday, May 14, but this time over the speedway's state-of-the-art mud bog facility, The Pit. Eleven divisions of mud maniacs will compete for cash and bragging rights in one of the region's toughest mud pits. For info and rules, visit www.thepitatvms.com

Spectator and competitor gates for Saturday, May 14, will open at 9 am, with the mud bog beginning at noon. Truck registration will take place from 9 am to 11 am.

Bill Sawyer's Virginia Motor Speedway is a ½ mile dirt oval track is located on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA, and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA, in Jamaica, VA. The speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland, and the Hampton Roads area.

Race fans can go to www.vamotorspeedway.com to view the complete schedule Virginia Motor Speedway's 2019 season, find detailed event information, get the latest news, and get complete ticket and camping information. In addition, fans can get social with Virginia Motor Speedway by following @vamotorspeedway on Twitter, clicking "Like" at www.facebook.com/VaMotorSpeedway , and on www.youtube.com/VaMotorSpeedway.

VMS PR