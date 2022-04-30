How are you getting to the F1Miami Grand Prix? An Affordable Luxury Travel Experience for F1 Fans

Let's face it...South Florida traffic is no fun! As a lifelong Floridian, I've seen things steadily decline for years. The fun of driving is almost gone, and then you have to worry about parking!

During the F1Miami Grand Prix weekend, RedCoach is offering intercity bus travel as an affordable travel option to save money and avoid going over budget due to skyrocketing airfares and hotel rates , along with high gas prices due to inflation and world events.

"With the Miami Grand Prix around the corner, my biggest concern is that airfare and gas prices are skyrocketing across the country, which will force many F1 enthusiasts to go over budget or have to rearrange their plans," stated Florencia Cirigliano, VP of Marketing for RedCoach. "If visitors need another option, intercity bus travel is exponentially more affordable and eliminates the stress of driving yourself or navigating a crowded airport. Consider bus travel if you are in the position of needing to adjust your plans due to costs. There’s no reason to sacrifice your long-awaited vacations this year.”

RedCoach is a luxury motorcoach and great cost-effective alternative for those traveling to the Miami Grand Prix across the state. RedCoach has transported over 2 million business and leisure travelers over the last decade, offering riders dynamic pricing and rates starting as low as $15.