St. Clair County Transit District and Madison County Transit to provide free shuttles to and from World Wide Technology Raceway’s Enjoy Illinois 300

World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, will present its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Weekend on June 3-5. Madison County Transit and the St. Clair County Transit District will offer NASCAR fans a convenient and money-saving option. St. Clair and Madison will offer four free shuttle bus lines to and from the speedway. The four free SCCTD and MCT shuttles will operate for more than 11 hours each day on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5.

“One of the reasons NASCAR chose World Wide Technology Raceway to host the Enjoy Illinois 300 was because of the tremendous community support of local, county and state governments with our venue. Having two first-class transportation districts working together to accommodate race fans with free service to the event illustrates our region welcomes the opportunity to host great events,” said WWTR Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair “When race fans come to our track for these magical days in June, they will be treated to a level of hospitality like no other in racing and this is another perfect example of our community rallying together.”

“The Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR race is a win for Southwestern Illinois and our residents,” said Herb Simmons, Chair of the St. Clair County Transit District Board. “We look forward to showcasing the invaluable transit service St. Clair County Transit District provides as an option for residents and visitors alike to access the event.”

“On behalf of the Madison County Transit Board of Trustees, and our hard-working staff, we’re proud to provide Madison County residents and visitors a fast and convenient way to access the Enjoy Illinois 300,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “This event will have a significant financial impact on the communities in Madison County and MCT is pleased to be part of its success.”

SCCTD shuttles:

Saturday, June 4 – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 5 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SCCTD Red Line shuttle pickup location: Marcus St. Clair Value Cinema parking lot, 50 Ludwig Drive, Fairview Heights, Illinois.

SCCTD Blue Line shuttle pickup location: Emerson Park MetroLink Station, 929 North 15th Street, East St. Louis, Illinois.

MCT shuttles:

Saturday, June 4 – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 5 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

MCT Green Line shuttle pickup locations:

MCT Eastgate Park & Ride, 527 Lewis & Clark Boulevard, East Alton, Illinois

Granite City Crossroads Plaza, 3995 Nameoki Road, Granite City, Illinois

MCT Yellow Line shuttle pickup locations:

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Lot P7 & P9, 1 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville, Illinois

MCT Gateway Convention Center Park & Ride, 60 Gateway Drive, Collinsville, Illinois

The Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented By TicketSmarter entries are the stars and cars of the Daytona 500 and will include defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson. This will be the region’s first look at NASCAR’s new Next Gen cars.

The 240-lap, 300-mile Cup race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. Central on June 5. Leading up to the main event will be a NASCAR hauler parade through downtown St. Louis and the Ballpark Village Fan Fest presented by Enterprise on Thursday, Richard Petty Day presented by Bommarito Automotive Group on June 3, the #CupTimeSTL Short Track Classic presented by Ranken Technical College at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois, and the June 4 Toyota 200 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Fans are invited to enjoy the pre-race pageantry and concerts, the Enterprise Infield Fan Zone Experience, the Rumble Before the Road pre-race party and the new GEICO campgrounds.

For tickets and additional information, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on social media (@wwtraceway).

2022 WWTR NASCAR WEEKEND FAN SCHEDULE

Tuesday, May 31

4-6 p.m. – Special beer release at Annheuser-Busch Biergarten (1127 Pestalozzi Street, St. Louis).

6:45 p.m. – St. Louis Cardinals racing-themed evening (Busch Stadium, downtown St. Louis).

Wednesday, June 1

Noon-8 p.m. – GEICO Campground open.

Thursday, June 2

Noon-8 p.m. – GEICO Campground open.

4-8 p.m. – WWTR Ballpark Village Fan Fest presented by Enterprise (601 Clark Ave., across from Busch Stadium, downtown St. Louis).

6 p.m. – NASCAR haulers depart WWTR staging lot.

6:30 p.m. – NASCAR hauler parade passes Ballpark Village Fan Fest presented by Enterprise and Busch Stadium.

7 p.m. – Haulers return to WWTR for parking in garage area.

Friday, June 3 -- Richard Petty Day presented by Bommarito Automotive Group

6:30 a.m. – Parking lots open.

10 a.m. – Spectator gates, Enterprise Infield Fan Zone Experience and midway open.

Noon – Recommended arrival for best race day experience.

1 p.m. – NASCAR Speediatrics.

2:10 p.m. – Richard Petty Q&A on midway stage.

3:30 p.m. – Ribbon-cutting ceremony on start-finish line.

3:45 p.m. – Ceremonial first NASCAR Cup Series car laps by Richard Petty.

4 p.m. – Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 practice.

5 p.m. – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 practice.

5:30 p.m. – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 qualifying.

6:30 p.m. – WWTR track dog Gateway Stanley’s Paw Party, doggie meet-up for campers.

7 p.m. – NASCAR garages and Infield Fan Experience closed.

7:30 p.m. – #CupTimeSTL Short Track Classic Presented By Ranken Technical College at Tri-City Speedway (5100 Nameoki Road, Granite City, IL) featuring World of Outlaws Late Models, MOWA Sprint Cars and NASCAR drivers in competition.

Saturday, June 4 -- NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 3—qualifying, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200, music festival

6:30 a.m. – Parking lots open.

7 a.m. – Spectator gates, Enterprise Fan Zone and midway open.

8 a.m. – Recommended arrival time for best race day experience.

10 a.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 qualifying.

12:30 p.m. – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 (160 laps, 200 miles).

2-4 p.m. – No inbound traffic permitted during this period.

2:30 p.m. – WWTR SpeedFreaks Live!

3 p.m. – Thrills & Throttles presented by Holman Motorcars (featuring St. Louis’ hottest 100 cars). Starts after the conclusion of the Toyota 200.

4-9 p.m. – Saturday Twi-Night Concerts (Turn 1 stage, free with Truck race admission).

Sunday, June 5 – Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter

6:30 a.m. – Parking lots open.

7 a.m. – Spectator gates, Enterprise Fan Zone, midway open.

8:30 a.m. – Midway Music Stage opens.

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Rumble Before The Roar pre-race party.

9:30 a.m. – Recommended arrival time for maximum race day experience.

9:30 a.m. – WWTR Race Day Live! with Kenny Wallace (Midway Stage).

10:30 a.m. – Fans’ track walk, concert stage access begins (must have Enterprise Fan Zone and driver intro passes).

2 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 driver introductions.

2:30 p.m. – Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter (240 laps, 300 miles).

All fans invited onto the track after the race.

Post-race track walk and scavenger hunt.

Schedule subject to change.

