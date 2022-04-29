Ryan Phillippe, Jimmie Allen, Johnny Damon, Ron Jaworski, and more set to attend this weekend’s NASCAR extravaganza at Dover Motor Speedway

Award-winning entertainers, professional sports legends, Hollywood stars and online influencers are heading to the Monster Mile Friday through Sunday as part of Dover Motor Speedway’s biggest NASCAR weekend ever.

Multi-platinum selling, Grammy-nominated country music superstar Jimmie Allen is the entertainment centerpiece, with the Delaware native set to perform a pre-race concert before the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne NASCAR Cup Series race.

Allen’s concert is scheduled for Sunday, May 1 at 12:45 p.m. on the Embrace Home Loans stage in Victory Plaza.

There are several other First State connections with Dover Motor Speedway’s celebrity guests this weekend, including film and television star, Delaware’s very own Ryan Phillippe, whose film credits include “Crash,” “Cruel Intentions,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” and “The Lincoln Lawyer.” Ron Jaworski, the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and ESPN NFL analyst who is serving as an ambassador for this summer’s 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Del., will also be on-site.

Phillippe will be behind the wheel as the honorary pace car driver before the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne NASCAR Cup Series race while Jaworski will appear in the BMW Championship display in the FanZone on Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon and on the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza, presented by Ally on Sunday at 12:15 p.m. alongside three-time Dover champion Martin Truex Jr. and current Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham.

“The fans, celebrities and excitement are back in full force this weekend at the Monster Mile,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover Motor Speedway’s president and general manager. “We can’t wait to welcome our special guests to Dover and, as always, we encourage our fans to take advantage of all the special offerings, shows, displays, concerts and autograph sessions in the FanZone and Victory Plaza.”

Fans can find a full listing of Dover’s entertainment schedule here: https://www.doverspeedway.com/ 2022-dover-entertainment/

Additional celebrity appearances include:

Johnny Damon: A two-time World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox (2004) and New York Yankees (2009) and two-time MLB All-Star is chairman of the board for A-GAME, the entitlement sponsor of the A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, April 30.

Damon will appear on the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza, presented by Ally on Saturday at 11:45 a.m. alongside NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Sieg.

Damon and Sieg will participate in an autograph session Saturday at noon at the A-GAME display in the FanZone.

Damon will deliver welcoming remarks and serve as the A-GAME 200's grand marshal.





Brandon Graham: Current Philadelphia Eagles defensive star will be at the Monster Mile on Sunday before the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne NASCAR Cup Series race. Graham, a defensive end, is a 2020 Pro Bowl selection and a key member of the Eagles’ Super Bowl championship team from 2017.





Riki Rachtman: The MTV legend will serve as a pre-race emcee, suite host and conduct Q&As with various drivers throughout the weekend.

Tenille Arts: The award-winning artist released her critically-acclaimed “Love, Heartbreak, & Everything in Between” album in January 2020, and it yielded her first No. 1 single, “Somebody Like That.”





Brett Conti (YouTube)/Cece Olisa (Instagram): The influencers will be at the Monster Mile on Sunday capturing and sharing unique, only-in-Dover content.

The April 29-May 1 NASCAR tripleheader weekend race weekend schedule includes:

SUNDAY, MAY 1: DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne NASCAR Cup Series race (3 p.m., FS1).

DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne NASCAR Cup Series race (3 p.m., FS1). SATURDAY, APRIL 30: A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (1:30 p.m., FS1)

A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (1:30 p.m., FS1) FRIDAY, APRIL 29: General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race (5:30 p.m.)



The DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne is the 104th NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover, one of only 10 venues in the country to host 100 or more Cup Series events.

TICKETS:

Kids 12 and under get in FREE with a paying adult to our Friday and Saturday races and start at just $10 on Sunday. For tickets to all of Dover Motor Speedway’s events, visit https://www. DoverMotorSpeedway.com or call 800-441-RACE.

FOLLOW US:

