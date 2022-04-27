Welcome To Rockville Announces Set Times, Onsite Experiences And Food & Beverage Options For America’s Largest Rock Festival, May 19-22 At Daytona International Speedway With KISS, KORN, Guns N’ Roses, NIN And More

With less than a month remaining until the return of Welcome To Rockville – also marking the kickoff of Danny Wimmer Presents’ 2022 festival season – DWP has announced the music set times as well as onsite experiences and food and beverage offerings for America’s Largest Rock Festival.

Returning to its home at the World Center of Rock at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida from May 19-22, 2022, the 11th edition of Welcome To Rockville offers its biggest lineup yet. The top-notch talent includes one of the last-ever Florida performances from KISS, as well as headliners KORN, Guns N’ Roses and Nine Inch Nails, plus appearances by 80+ additional bands including Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, The Smashing Pumpkins, Breaking Benjamin, Megadeth, Jane’s Addiction, Papa Roach, Rise Against, Halestorm, In This Moment, Seether, Bush and many more.

Welcome To Rockville performance times are now announced. Find the full schedule below and here: performance times are now announced. Find the full schedule below and here: www. welcometorockvillefestival. com/schedule

Wednesday, May 18 (Camping Pre-Party Lineup) DWPresents Stage 9:30 PM Steel Panther 8:40 PM Moon Tooth 7:50 PM Cold Kingdom 7:00 PM Crooked Teeth

Thursday, May 19 Space Zebra Stage Octane Stage 10:30 PM KISS 9:15 PM Five Finger Death Punch 8:10 PM Papa Roach 7:20 PM In This Moment 6:35 PM Black Label Society 5:50 PM Clutch 5:10 PM Mammoth WVH 4:30 PM Bad Wolves 3:55 PM Fuel 3:20 PM Tetrarch 2:50 PM Plush 2:20 PM Widow7 Rockvillian Stage DWPresents Stage 8:15 PM Down 7:25 PM The Sword 6:45 PM Ill Nino 5:50 PM Bad Omens 5:15 PM Shaman's Harvest 4:30 PM Redlight King 3:55 PM Gemini Syndrome 3:20 PM Devil's Cut 2:45 PM Oxymorrons 2:20 PM Post Profit 1:45 PM Moodring 1:15 PM As You Were Friday, May 20 Space Zebra Stage Octane Stage 10:30 PM KORN 9:30 PM Breaking Benjamin 8:35 PM Megadeth 7:40 PM Seether 6:50 PM Ministry 6:05 PM Skillet 5:25 PM Baroness 4:45 PM Sevendust 4:10 PM Blacktop Mojo 3:35 PM DED 3:00 PM Diamante 2:25 PM Giovanni And The Riders Rockvillian Stage DWPresents Stage 8:30 PM Underoath 7:40 PM We Came As Romans 7:00 PM Red 6:10 PM Whitechapel 5:35 PM Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown 4:50 PM Mike's Dead 4:05 PM Stick To Your Guns 3:35 PM Extinction A.D. 2:55 PM Death Tour 2:25 PM Young Other 1:50 PM Archetypes Collide 1:20 PM As You Were Saturday, May 21 Space Zebra Stage Octane Stage 9:30 PM Guns N' Roses 8:15 PM Shinedown 7:20 PM Rise Against 6:25 PM Bush 5:40 PM Jerry Cantrell 4:55 PM Nothing More 4:15 PM Dirty Honey 3:35 PM Alexisonfire 3:00 PM Saint Asonia 2:25 PM The Violent 1:50 PM Against The Current 1:15 PM John Harvie Rockvillian Stage DWPresents Stage 7:20 PM In Flames 8:10 PM Crown The Empire 5:50 PM John 5 6:30 PM The Word Alive 4:25 PM Sick Of It All 5:00 PM Stitched Up Heart 3:00 PM Agnostic Front 3:35 PM Saul 1:50 PM S8nt Elektric 2:25 PM A River Runs Thru It 12:45 PM Afterlife 1:20 PM As You Were Sunday, May 22 Space Zebra Stage Octane Stage 9:35 PM Nine Inch Nails 8:15 PM The Smashing Pumpkins 7:10 PM Jane's Addiction 6:15 PM Halestorm 5:30 PM The Pretty Reckless 4:50 PM The Struts 4:10 PM Poppy 3:30 PM Spiritbox 3:00 PM The Chats 2:30 PM Radkey 2:00 PM Lilith Czar 1:30 PM Superbloom Rockvillian Stage DWPresents Stage 7:25 PM The Hu 8:20 PM Escape The Fate 5:45 PM Bones UK 6:25 PM Lacey Sturm 4:15 PM Poorstacy 4:50 PM Crobot 3:00 PM Motor Sister 3:30 PM The Dead Deads 2:00 PM The Mysterines 2:35 PM Nvrless 12:55 PM Aeir 1:30 PM As You Were

Welcome To Rockville is excited to announce the artists performing on the DWPresents Stage, located in the campgrounds. All festival fans will have access to the DWPresents Stage during festival hours with camper-only performances after the headliner each night. Performers for a special Wednesday pre-party at the DWPresents Stage include Steel Panther, Moon Tooth, Cold Kingdom, and Crooked Teeth. See the full DWPresents Stage lineup at . Additionally,is excited to announce the artists performing on thelocated in the campgrounds. All festival fans will have access to theduring festival hours with camper-only performances after the headliner each night. Performers for a special Wednesday pre-party at theincludeand. See the fulllineup at www. WelcomeToRockvilleFestival.com

“That Space Zebra Show” hosted on DWPresents Twitch channel (Welcome To Rockville weekend for an immersive backstage experience every day of the festival, featuring artist interviews and exclusive, behind-the-scenes action. The backstage experience will be hosted by the cast of “That Space Zebra Show,” “The Gunz Club” and “The Power Hour.” “That Space Zebra Show” will also be exclusively broadcasting the Wednesday Night Campground Kickoff Party, headlined by Steel Panther, live on Twitch. Exact performances and stream times to be announced the week of the festival. Fans from around the world can also tune in tohosted onchannel ( https://www.twitch.tv/ dwpresents ) throughout theweekend forExact performances and stream times to be announced the week of the festival.

Since launching in June 2021, DWPresents Twitch channel has broadcasted over 576 hours, brought in 11.1 million live views, 5.56 million unique views, and viewers have consumed 54.9 million minutes of content.

In addition to more than 80 music acts over 4 days, attendees at Welcome To Rockville can enjoy some of the best food and drinks that the Daytona Beach area has to offer, as well as various sponsor activations and experiences.

Southern Hospitality Concessions LLC, DWP’s affiliate concessionaire, has curated a wide variety of food and beverage offerings. Fans will enjoy a diverse selection of ethnic cuisines, comfort food, vegetarian and vegan options, burgers, pizza, BBQ, plus healthy eats, and sweet treats. Be sure to explore and experience local and regional restaurants like Angry Bird Grill, Bad Ass Bowls, Bangarang Asian Cuisine, Big Show BBQ, Bulgogi Korean BBQ, Champ’s Dawgs, Chicken Mac, Chinchilla’s, Churros N Cream, Dank Nugz, El Cubanito Subs, Enrique’s Place Latin Grill, Funnel Cake Fantasy, Gary’s Philly Cheese Steaks, Grilled Cheese Incident, Grumpy’s Homemade Ice Cream, Guanabana Ice Pops, Island Girl Eats, Island Noodles, Jammin Concessions, Mac Attack, Mama’s Food, Mount Olympus Greek Food, Nashville Hot Chicken, Phat Daddy’s Cajun, Pie Baby Wood Fired Pizza, Ponti Rossi Pizza, Shady Grove Wraps, Sir Cooks A Lot, Smash Burgers, Smokin R’s BBQ, Spicy Pie Pizza, Stoked Poke, Strawberry Fields, The Burgery, The Butt Truck BBQ, Top Nacho, Twisted Okie BBQ, Twisted Tots, Vegan Demon and What’s the Catch. For more details, visit ’s affiliate concessionaire, has curated a wide variety of food and beverage offerings. Fans will enjoy a diverse selection of ethnic cuisines, comfort food, vegetarian and vegan options, burgers, pizza, BBQ, plus healthy eats, and sweet treats. Be sure to explore and experience local and regional restaurants likeand. For more details, visit https:// welcometorockvillefestival. com/foodfunandmore/

Additional Food, Beverage, and Experiences include :

Bud Light Seltzer - Bud Light & Bud Light Seltzer are proud to once again partner with Welcome To Rockville as they continue to provide crisp, cool refreshments and lasting memories through music. This year they are happy to have their very own Bud Light Party Zone facing the main stage where fans can enjoy an ice cold beer, and sample some of the innovative, new products. Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer look forward to seeing you all there! 21+

Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach Presents Best Seats In The House - Hard Rock’s mission is about creating authentic experiences that rock, and a partnership with Welcome To Rockville brings that mission to life. Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach is bringing you an experience and vibe unlike any other by giving fans the chance to win The Best Seats in the House. Situated directly next to the sound booth at the Space Zebra Stage , with comfy seating and shade, two winners will be guaranteed the ultimate viewing and listening experience. Hard Rock looks forward to sharing the stage and connecting to people through the power of music – its energy, its history, its attitude – and sharing mementos and moments that fans can take home with them after the last chord has been struck.

Hard Rock Expert Cocktails Presents RonzWorld – In his 6th year with the festival, Ron has partnered with Hard Rock Beverages in 2022 to show up for Rockvillians bigger and better than ever! In addition to his gallery of 25+ custom guitars, art and merchandise, Ron continues the tradition of allowing fans to win one of his highly coveted, limited-edition, all hand-painted Welcome To Rockville guitars and purchase the wildly popular 10-inch mini replicas! And for the first time, Ron will debut his Rock Star Paint Class to the festival grounds in 2022. Sign up to paint your very own Rock Star with Ron and unleash your inner Picasso on Daytona!

The Music Experience - The Music Experience presented by American Musical Supply is celebrating its 10th anniversary at Welcome To Rockville ! TME continues to bring the most relevant musical instrument brands to life this year with touch and play experiences from your favorites like Gibson, PRS, ESP, Ernie Ball, Ibanez, Breedlove, G&L, and many more. Whether you want to play your dream guitar, pick up your first guitar, meet your favorite rock star or win a guitar in the infamous “30 Seconds To Shred” contest, it's all possible during Welcome To Rockville at this year’s Music Experience.

Heavy Tiki Bar Presented By Kraken Rum – Fans can release their inner Kraken and say “aloha” to your Welcome To Rockville weekend with a stop at the must-visit destination bar on-site. Fans can escape from the heat and cool off with custom creations of frozen drinks and specialty island cocktails. 21+

Jack Daniel’s Char House - We all know it’s going to be hot out there, so Jack Daniel's is committed to supporting fans by offering two ultimate shade structures to cool off, enjoy finely tuned cocktails, and interactive engagements throughout the weekend. Jack Daniels’ strong relationship with Welcome To Rockville goes all the way back to their beginnings in 2014 and is excited to toast with them again in 2022. 21+

Caduceus Wine Garden – Fans can enjoy a wine garden escape and indulge in bold, vibrant reds and crisp refreshing white varietals from some of the nation’s top vineyards. The wine garden will highlight Caduceus Cellars and Merkin Vineyards, owned by Arizona resident Maynard James Keenan, co-founder of international recording acts Tool, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer. 21+

Craft Beer Bar – Get crafty and try a wide variety of beer styles accommodating a range of palates. The Craft Beer Bar will showcase a variety of brews. 21+

The Blackened Bar – The Whiskey Bar presented by BLACKENED American Whiskey is a DWP must-do! Our partners at BLACKENED hand-crafted a super-premium blend of straight bourbons & ryes, which is finished in black brand casks and sonically enhanced to extract more flavor from the casks, a process dubbed BLACK NOISE™. Created by the late, legendary Master Distiller Dave Pickerell and the almighty Metallica, BLACKENED is now overseen by Master Distiller & Blender Rob Dietrich who guards Dave’s recipe and is responsible for the sourcing, blending, and finishing to bring us this award-winning, 90-proof American whiskey. Electrify your tastebuds with carefully crafted cocktails at this exclusive DWP experience. 21+

Fxck Cancer / Dyin 2 Live Dreams Program - Fxck Cancer’s mission is to fight cancer by raising awareness and educating about early detection. Through the Dyin 2 Live Dreams wish-granting program, cancer fighters get an experience that will bring hope, courage, and inspiration. Visit them at Welcome To Rockville to get involved. Together We Fight. Fxck Cancer.

Take Me Home – The not-for-profit, volunteer-based foundation has been saving the lives of homeless animals since 2001. Stop by their booth to win cool prizes, enter raffles and help our furry friends save lives!

TWLOHA - We probably don’t need to convince you that depression is real, that treating addiction isn’t as simple as “just stopping," or that suicide has robbed too many of us of too many memories. You already know that these words are attached to names and faces, and they may even remind you of the person you see in the mirror every day. This is not an attempt to raise awareness; rather it’s an invitation to move the conversation forward with more compassion and grace. We invite you to visit the TWLOHA booth on-site for information on mental health resources, opportunities to share your story, and the space to feel less alone, more hopeful, and connect to folks at the festival who believe your presence has made Welcome To Rockville a better place. Starting conversations about mental health can be difficult and intimidating, so throughout the weekend we are inviting you into the conversation by asking two questions: "What is one thing you wish you could say?" and "What is one thing that you need to hear?"

Punk Rock & Paintbrushes X Rock Against Racism – Punk Rock & Paintbrushes is proud to announce that they will be a part of Welcome To Rockville with an onsite art exhibit that will showcase pieces from those playing at the festival and visual artists within the music community. This year they will also be teaming up with Rock Against Racism, an organization that brings together fans of all backgrounds through a shared love of music to discourage young people from embracing racism. Together they will be debuting their latest art collaborations with "Art on Shoes," generously provided by TUK Footwear and created by a variety of band members playing at the festival through an on-site art auction to raise funds and awareness. Artists include but are not limited to: James “Munky” Schaffer of KORN, Mike Gallo of Agnostic Front and Charlie Benante of Anthrax.

Roundabout Ferris Wheel - Fans will feel on top of the #worldcenterofrock on the Roundabout Ferris Wheel! They’ll get to watch all the magic of Welcome To Rockville unfold as you go around, and may even catch one of their favorite artists in a setting unlike anything you'll experience.

WhipSplash Water Slide - Fans will be able to cool off in between sets with Welcome To Rockville’s brand-new Water Slide activation. Get ready to rock hard & WhipSplash!

Other Welcome To Rockville entertainment opportunities include the DWPresents Stage camping pre-party. New in 2022, Welcome to Rockville is amplifying the weekend camping experience with two themed contests around “I Love The ‘80s.”

Campers will be encouraged to deck their campsite in their best ‘80s-inspired decor for the entire weekend, with the first contest taking place on Friday, May 20 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm. Judges will walk around the campgrounds to pick two winners that best matches the “I Love The ‘80s” theme. One winner will be selected from the car + tent campground lots, and one will be selected from the RV camping lots.

On the morning of Saturday, May 21, Welcome To Rockville will be hosting a Best Dressed contest from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm. Participating campers should plan to dress in their ‘80s best to win an exclusive prize.

Contest prizing to include:

Owners Club, Presented by TickPick, Upgrade for 2022 (for 4)

VIP Upgrade for 2022 (for 4)

3-Song Viewing Opportunity from the soundboard ( Welcome To Rockville will determine the set)

GA 4-Pack for 2023 w/ camping spot

VIP 4-Pack for 2023 w/ camping spot

10 Drink & 10 Food Vouchers

Twitch guest appearance and on-show interview (for 4 - 2 to go on air, 2 to watch)*

*Best Dressed Winning Prize Only

Campers arriving on Wednesday are also encouraged to dress in their ‘80s best for the Wednesday night kick-off party, featuring a headlining performance by Steel Panther.

Welcome To Rockville is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America. After welcoming a record-breaking crowd of 161,000 in 2021, the move to Daytona International Speedway will allow Welcome To Rockville to continue to grow and provide more enhanced audience experiences. A recent $400 million renovation of the Speedway and additional $200 million invested in the surrounding area in recent years has transformed the destination into a world-class facility, including numerous hotels within walking distance, many dining options and expanded space for camping, allowing Rockville attendees a convenient and well-rounded experience.

Danny Wimmer Presents is proud to host Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer, TickPick, Jack Daniel’s, The Kraken, U.S. Army, The Music Experience, Jose Cuervo, Three Olives, Checkers and Rally’s, Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach, Ronz World, Hard Rock Premium Hard Seltzer, Stoked Poke, Curaleaf, Revolver, Inked Mag, Hellflower Soap Co., Mortus Viventi, Blackcraft Cult, The Pretty Cult, Then, Now, Always, Authentic Mosh Apparel, Parlor Root Beer, and Travel Smart Vacations.

And thank you to our non-profit partners Demons Behind Me, Fxck Cancer, Take Me Home, and To Write Love On Her Arms.

