Pocono Raceway Teams Up With Learfield

Pocono Raceway and LEARFIELD Amplify have announced the launch of a new multi-dimensional relationship including a remote sales campaign from Amplify’s National Sales Center in Plano, Texas as well as an enhanced customer experience through Amplify’s Seating division.

The relationship aims to engage new fans and enhance customer engagement for the track’s July 22-24 NASCAR weekend, featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series races. Fans also will have the opportunity to upgrade their experience by renting a fully padded seatback and cushion customized for their seat location on race day.

“As a longtime Paciolan client, we have entrusted them to ensure our guests have the optimal customer journey from the ticketing side,” said Pocono Raceway President Ben May. “The addition of Amplify’s enhanced ticketing and event services will continue to benefit our customers and our business needs as we prepare to host an action-packed weekend of NASCAR racing in July.”

LEARFIELD Amplify recently announced enhancements surrounding its National Sales Center at the company headquarters. Sales representatives for Pocono Raceway will join a growing team of 13 staff members located in Plano, selling tickets on behalf of Amplify’s National Sales Center clients, which also includes PBR and the NCAA. The team dedicated to Pocono sales will use the industry-leading ticketing technology from Paciolan, also a LEARFIELD company.

“It has been extremely rewarding to watch an idea quickly evolve into a robust and impactful reality through our National Sales Center,” said LEARFIELD Amplify Executive Vice President Jake Bye. “Our partnership with Pocono Raceway is a confluence of that growth and an innovative design that brings two Amplify offerings together as one fan solution for our client. We speak often about increased collaboration and alignment of our businesses, and this revolutionary teaming with Pocono is a perfect representation of that intent.”

Pocono Raceway PR