Sportsman Modifieds and Late Models on track this weekend at Mahoning Valley Speedway

The third time was the charm in getting Opening Night run at Mahoning Valley Speedway after back-to-back rainouts. Hopefully that won’t be the case for the Sportsman Modifieds and Late Model classes which are on tap for this coming Saturday, April 30.

Both of these divisions are running primarily on an every other week basis and their first try of having to compete was rained out on week two.

No doubt each class is eager to get on track too as the off-season brought exciting news of returning and new teams that are planning to be part of the action at Mahoning Valley.

The Sportsman Modifieds are for sure looking at increased car counts with many of last’s year’s drivers all returning including 2021 champion Jaden Brown. There is also an influx of new teams coming into the fold, some being veteran drivers with Modified experience and others moving up from support classes and even a few newcomers all together.

For the Late Models there is a reintroduced purse structure in place that can pay as much as $1000-to-win provided 16 or more cars are signed in for that night. It was also decided that at each race drivers will pay a $50 entry fee that will then be expended back into the field by way of a percentage scale which is dependent upon the night’s car count.

Nick Ross will be back in defense of his 2021 title and aside from him will be 2020 champion Geno Steigerwalt. Also returning to the action after two years off is two-time champion Frankie Althouse who is driving the Hein No. 77.

Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Futures are also on the show ticket.

Race time is 5:00 pm. Pit gates open at 10:30 am. Early paid practice will take place from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Warm-ups begin at 3:00 pm and racing gets the green flag at 5:00 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $14. Pits are $40.

In two weeks, in Saturday, May 7 the Modifieds are back in action for “Topless Night.” The Modifieds will be racing that night with the roofs removed from their cars and it will also be the “Ward Crozier, Sr. Memorial 26 for Pro 4s.”

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR