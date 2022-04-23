Tim Brown and Jonathan Brown Set to Tangle in Hayes Jewelers 200 at Bowman Gray

Tim Brown is still relishing his 11th Bowman Gray Stadium championship last year in the Brad's Golf Carts Modified Series. He clinched the 2021 title in the final race of the season, defeating longtime rival and 10-time champion Burt Myers by just eight points.



Even though it's been eight months since then, Brown is still carrying the momentum. He won the pole for Saturday's season- opening Hayes Jewelers 200, edging Jonathan Brown in Friday's qualifying.



Despite winning the pole, Tim Brown was disappointed.



"I'm a little upset with myself," he said. "We didn't qualify quite as good as we had hoped to even though we got the pole. We were still way better than that in practice. It gives me something to look forward to coming back next week (in qualifying), looking forward to (Saturday) and hoping we win the 200 for Bruce Hayes and Todd Hunt and everybody involved in this race team.



"It's a good way to start off the season. We've got some good hot rods."



Drivers wanted to capitalize on the optimal weather and track conditions before qualifying. Jonathan Brown was the first to attempt a qualifying lap on the newly-paved, quarter-mile asphalt track. Jonathan Brown, the defending winner of the Hayes Jewelers 200, quickly took charge and qualified with a lap of 13.295. That time held until Tim Brown, who came out 12th, overtook it with 13.276.



"We took a gamble and went out first," Jonathan Brown said. "We knew that might hurt us a little bit. But the track seemed to be responding good. Everybody who went out seemed to have pretty good speed. What I didn't want to do is get caught with my pants down and not get to get to qualify."



The top 10 positions are set for Saturday's race. The drivers who qualified outside of the top-10 have the opportunity to requalify on Saturday to see if they can improve their position.



"It's kind of a bold strategy going out front first, but it seemed to pay off," Jonathan Brown said. "You know, 24 hours ago that car was -- there was no body on it, we've been trying to get parts for it. We're just so far behind. We've just been waiting to get parts. I had to borrow parts to get the car here."



Tim Brown elected to wait before he qualified. The strategy worked.



"We ran a 13.11 in practice, so I knew we'd be pretty good," Tim Brown said. "It was way closer than I wanted it to be."



Jonathan Brown had to do a double-take on Tim Brown's qualifying time.



"His lap didn't look that good," Jonathan Brown said. "It did not look that good. I thought we had him beat, but he's been doing it a long time. And that dude could qualify in a gravel parking lot. So to get beat by him, I'm not mad about it."



Being on the outside of the front row isn't bad, but it's not what Jonathan Brown wanted.



"It turned out pretty good, but I can tell you, once Tim beat me, I've never prayed so hard for somebody to out-qualify me," Jonathan Brown said. "I do not want to start on the outside. Hey, that's part of it. Who knows? Maybe Tim will do something he never does and mess up on the start, and I'll get by.



"We'll just see. It's a long race. I like long races."



With a double-file restart cone on Saturday, challengers can take to the outside to challenge for the lead. But Tim Brown hopes he never has to be in the position to choose the outside lane.



"I'm going to try and lead the whole thing, and try to win the race," Tim Brown said. "I don't think there's going to be an outside, so anybody who gets by me will have to turn me. We'll give it all we've got and hope we come out on top."



Tim Brown will be on the inside of the front row Saturday night, and Jonathan Brown will be right beside him in second. Danny Bohn qualified third, followed by Brandon Ward, Zack Brewer and Jason Myers in rows 2-3. Lee Jeffreys qualified seventh, followed by Chris Fleming, Luke Fleming, and Burt Myers in 10th.



"Jonathan has come into his own," Tim Brown said. "He's a great driver and they've got a great car, and I'm sure it will be a great race."



No matter the outcome of Saturday's Hayes Jewelers 200, Tim Brown is still the defending Modified Series points champion. He's also the all-time leader in Modified Series championships, one more than Burt Myers.



"It's a clean slate right now," Tim Brown said. "The racetrack is brand-new, paved. Nobody has got any more experience than anybody else with the way the track is right now.



"So, for us to come out and be the best car here all day in practice, and then sit on the pole, it makes me feel really good that we have the right people surrounding us, we have the right race team, we have the right sponsors, we have the right equipment. And I'm just looking forward to the season."



The 200-lap Hayes Jewelers race in the Brad's Golf Cars Modified Series isn't the only race scheduled Saturday night. The season-opening schedule starts with the 40-lap race in the McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series, as well as two 15-lap races in the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series. And the night is scheduled to conclude with a 20-lap race in the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series.



Qualifying also took place Friday afternoon in the Sportsman Series. Zack Ore was the fastest qualifier in the Sportsman Series with a time of 14.529, followed by Michael Adams at 14.651, and Sterling Plemmons at 14.667. Justin Taylor was fourth at 14.756 and Kyle Southern was fifth at 14.773.



Gates open at 6 p.m. for Saturday's races with practice going until 7 p.m. The second round of Modified qualifying will start at 7:10 with the first race starting at 8 p.m. Ticket prices, directions, and more information can be found online at www.bowmangrayracing.com or by calling (336) 723-1819.



BGS Racing PR