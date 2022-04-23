Eldora Opens 2022 Season Tuesday

There are more than a million reasons why Tuesday’s FloRacing Night In America racing program at Eldora Speedway is important to America’s super late model teams.

Over 250 loads of new clay were applied to the famous half-mile oval recently, so Tuesday night’s event is a great opportunity for teams to adapt to the change in the track surface and get their setups dialed in for the $1.9 million “Dirt Late Model Dream Week” events June 8-11. That week includes the $1 million-to-win Eldora Million on Thursday night, June 9, and the $128,000-to-win Dirt Late Model Dream on Saturday night, June 11. The combination of these two giant events — all in the span of four days — creates one of the richest open-competition events in motorsports history.

“Tuesday is a great opportunity for teams to figure out the freshened-up track surface in preparation for the biggest dirt short-track event in the world, and for fans to enjoy entertaining racing to kick off our 2022 season,“ said Jerry Gappens, general manager of Eldora Speedway. “We expect a large field of cars.”

Tuesday night’s program will be a lucrative one for competitors as well, with a total purse of nearly $80,000 and $22,022 going to the winner of the 50-lap super late model feature and $1,000 to start it. A 20-lap DIRTcar UMP modified feature and a 15-lap Eldora super stocks main event will round out the racing card to open Eldora’s 69th season.

The pit gate opens at 12 p.m. EST with tech inspection beginning at 2 p.m. The grandstands open at 4 p.m. and the drivers’ meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 6 p.m. with racing action to follow.

Reserved grandstand seating (ages 14 and up) is $24, with reserved grandstand seating for children (ages 13 and under) $9. General admission grandstand tickets are $19, with children 13 and under free. Pit admission (ages 14 and older) is $30. Tickets can be purchased in advance at EldoraSpeedway.com.

In addition to being Eldora’s season opener, Tuesday’s event will be the season opener of the FloRacing Night In America program as well. It is a mini-series of 12 events at 12 venues in seven states from April to November. All of the races will be streamed live at FloRacing.com.

The mega mini-series was established last year to offer both racers and fans a chance to attend midweek events. Jonathan Davenport won the inaugural championship over Kyle Larson, Mike Mariar, Bobby Pierce and Ryan King. More than 130 drivers earned points in the championship last year. This year’s champion has the potential to earn $75,000.

Tickets for Tuesday plus tickets and camping for all of Eldora’s 2022 events are on sale now at www.EldoraSpeedway.com. Fans can also use the track website to sign up for breaking news and updates delivered via email or text message. Fans may also call the ticket office at (937) 338-3815. The latest event information, including race day, schedule and weather updates, can be found on the official @EldoraSpeedway social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Eldora Speedway PR