Triple Header Program for Grandview This Week, 602 Sportsman Join Program, Starting Time Changes to 7:30, Drivers Meeting at 5:15

Grandview Speedway will try again to present the first three division show of the brand-new season this Saturday, April 23 with a return to the summer starting time of 7:30 pm.

This Saturday will see the same program that was stopped by rain last Saturday. Racing will include the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, and the 602 crate Sportsman. Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. with warm-ups starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $20, while children under age 12 are admitted free of charge.

All grandstand tickets and pit wristbands from April 16 will be honored as rain checks for Saturday, April 23. Everyone must turn in their ticket or wristband at the ticket windows and will be issued a new one for the April 23 program.

Three T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman heats were completed last Saturday before rain arrived and ended the program early. The show will resume with heat number four, followed by four qualifying heats for the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, and three heats for the 602 crate Sportsman. Consolations will then be run leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature, 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main and the 25-lap 602 Sportsman feature event.

With the Speedway suffering a rain postponement last Saturday, this week’s program now becomes the first point race of the new season in the chase for the track and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championships.

Teams are reminded to plan accordingly, as there is no fuel truck on site.

It will also be Checkered Flag Fan Club Night at the speedway. They will be on hand to sign up new members or renew current memberships for the new season.

With the announcement from the makers of the American Racer tires used by racers at Grandview Speedway about production issues in making their tires, Speedway management has been forced to make several changes for the next several weeks of competition at the track.

For the week of April 18, there will be no tires sales at 72 Wilt Rd, at BFP Specialty or at the racetrack on Saturday April 23.

Starting this week, the tire stamp rule will be lifted until production can begin and we are sure we can supply tires. Tires will be open to any stamped American Racer tire, however racers are still required to use the correct Grandview Speedway compounds which are listed on the Speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com under the competition rules section.

There will also be a special owners and drivers meeting that all are urged to attend at 5:15 pm, to discuss further options going forward to help, regarding the tire situation.

Grandview Speedway Track Manager Tina Rogers added “That we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding at this time, as we are trying to make the best possible decision for everyone so that we can stay racing until American Racer is able to start producing tires again.”

Officials are reminding race teams that a new local rebuilding center will be available in the coming months, under the supervision of the RUSH racing series for race teams using the 602 crate engine in Sportsman competition, hopefully by June. The rebuild center will be KB Performance 6807 Mosserville Road, New Tripoli, Pa. 18066, phone number is 610.751.9650. KB was selected by RUSH as our first local rebuild and repair center, however, he must first go through the RUSH certification and training process.

Until KB Performance is ready, Mike Ingram from RUSH will be available to help in any way he can. He may be contacted at 724.954.4340.

On Saturday, April 30, The T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman will be running a two-division program starting at 7:30 pm.

Saturday night May 7 will see the Wingless Super Sportsman join the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman at 7:30 pm. The event will also be the first to be recorded for showing on ATVN -TV.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

