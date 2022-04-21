305 Sprint Cars & Two Big Ten Series Headline Lincoln Speedway’s Second Week

Fans and teams are ready to go for a second week of racing action at Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL. The April 10 season opener boasted an outstanding field of nearly 100 cars, a great crowd, and exciting racing action.

New Berlin, IL driver Mason Campbell and Emden, IL driver Ben Wagoner were the two winners a year ago in 305 action at the track. The class typically puts on competitive and exciting shows at the track, with many of the drivers coming from Central Illinois.

Just as important, if not more so, are the two races of Big Ten Series openers this Friday night. Not only do the Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Models open their season at Lincoln, so do the Midwest Big Ten Series Street Stocks. Both divisions were on hand at the April 10 opener, racing for track and national points. Friday’s racing will see the drivers racing for track, national, and Big Ten Series points.

Friday night will also be the first opportunity for the Simplot DII Midget drivers to race for the Simplot Front Row Challenge. $100 of bonus money will be on the line for a top four starting lineup driver to start at the tail of the field. If that driver can win from the back, the bonus money is theirs. If not, the money carries over plus another $100 at the next race. The money was claimed at the last race of the season by 2021 track champion, Mark McMahill.

The DIRTcar Modifieds and Hornets will also be racing at the ¼-mile dirt track. The Modifieds are coming off of their opening event which saw a field of 29-cars racing in the Big Ten series opener. The DIRTcar Hornets had a strong field of 18 cars, carrying over some of their strong car counts and exciting races from one year ago.

Point leaders entering night number two are Kankakee, IL’s Chase Osterhoff in the Pro Late Models, Allen Weisser, of Peoria, IL in the Modifieds, Peoria, IL’s Mark McMahill in the Simplot DII Midgets, and Decatur, IL’s Jeremy Reed in the Hornets.

