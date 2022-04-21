Darlington Raceway Opens 2022 Throwback Paint Scheme Fan Vote

Darlington Raceway announces the launch of this year’s Throwback Paint Scheme Fan Vote. The track will highlight throwback paint schemes for all three national series in an online fan vote for the Dead On Tools 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Mahindra ROXOR 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series and Goodyear 400 NASCAR Cup Series races at the track Too Tough to Tame as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR on May 6-8.

“The Tradition Continues as we welcome back the Throwback Paint Scheme Fan Vote leading up to the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President. “As we honor the legacy of NASCAR, we will recognize the ‘Best in Show’ as voted on by our loyal race fans. We look forward to announcing the winners as part of pre-race ceremonies each of our spring races.”

The Throwback Paint Scheme Fan Vote for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series is open today through Thursday, May 5 at 5 p.m. at www.darlingtonraceway.com/ throwback. Fans can vote online and share their favorite throwback paint scheme votes on social media using the hashtag #NASCARThrowback.

The winning paint scheme in each series’ race will be announced on race day at Darlington Raceway. A “Best in Show” trophy will be awarded to the winning paint scheme during pre-race ceremonies of each respective race during the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR.

Previous NASCAR Cup Series Throwback Paint Scheme Fan Vote “Best in Show” winners are Erik Jones’ ‘99 John Andretti paint scheme (2021), Bubba Wallace’s Adam Petty tribute (2019), William Byron’s Jeff Gordon’s rainbow car (2018), Danica Patrick’s ‘99 Dale Jarret paint scheme (2017), Tony Stewart’s Bobby Allison tribute (2016), and Kyle Larson’s Days of Thunder paint scheme (2015). The Throwback Paint Scheme Fan Vote did not occur in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR and Throwback Paint Scheme Fan Vote, visit www.darlingtonraceway.com/ throwback.

Darlington Raceway PR