Coming Through! Talladega Superspeedway Provides Record Numbers for Passing for the Lead, Throughout the Field & for Coveted Wins

In an action-packed start to the season, the NASCAR Cup Series has produced some of the best racing in the history of the sport, and the green flag passes for the lead prove it. Will the trend continue at NASCAR’s Most Competitive venue – Talladega Superspeedway – this weekend during the GEICO 500? Bet on it!

The 2022 campaign has seen an incredible average of 45.8 green flag passes for the lead per race, which is up 25 percent on average for the first nine races (over the last 16 years, average is 33.8 per race since Loop Data statistic was initially tabulated). Now the sport, headlined by the new ‘Next Gen,’ racy race cars, travels to the iconic 2.66-mile, 33-degree banked Talladega Superspeedway, created by NASCAR founder Bill France, Sr., to be a palace of speed and a magnet for ultimate competition. The numbers at Talladega are staggering.

Green Flag Passes for the Lead at TSS

NASCAR counts lead changes at the start-finish line, but Talladega Superspeedway provides passing opportunities throughout the 48-feet wide ribbon of asphalt of its four turns and trioval. The track holds the all-time record in green flag passes for the lead in a single NASCAR Cup Series event with 219, set on October 20, 2013. Amazingly, during last fall’s YellaWood 500, the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race produced 123 green flag passes for the lead, which was the most during 2021. What makes that number impressive is that it was done in only 117 laps of the scheduled 188-lap event (race was cut short due to inclement weather).

Official Lead Changes at the Start-Finish Line at TSS

True, official lead changes in NASCAR are counted at the start-finish line, and Talladega Superspeedway also owns the NASCAR record – 88 (twice - in spring of 2010 and 2011). Incredibly, with the track a mammoth 2.66-miles, premier series races at Talladega are just 188 laps (500 miles).

Total Green Passes Throughout the Field During a TSS 500-miler

Over the last 16 seasons, Talladega Superspeedway, which France, Sr., deemed the “greatest race track in the world,” holds the all-time record in total green flag passes in a single NASCAR Cup Series event with 23,765 total throughout the field set on October 20, 2013. A year ago in the GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway again led the way for the season in total green flag passes throughout the field with 9,738.

No wonder when fans purchase a seat at Talladega, they rarely sit in it since they are standing with excitement. And there’s more!

White Flag Leader Doesn’t Mean a Checkered Flag

As noted earlier, lead changes are counted at the start-finish line in NASCAR. Unbelievably, since Talladega began racing the Cup Series in 1969, in 105 races, an official lead change happened on the last lap in 29 races - the driver who took the white flag didn’t bring home the checkered flag. The trend started in 1974 and continued last spring when Brad Keselowski captured the GEICO 500 for his sixth Talladega triumph. Here’s the full list:

Those Close, Blink-of-an-Eye Finishes at ’Dega

With so much passing at Talladega, naturally it contributes to the incredible close finishes like no other venue. During the last 26 years at NASCAR’s biggest track that didn’t end under caution, the average margin of victory is .129 seconds, most of time with multiple cars gunning for the win. The closest? Jimmie Johnson over Clint Bowyer by .002 seconds in 2011.

Talladega’s Margin of Victory Added Up – Wow!

Here is one final, but amazing stat. Add together the times of the margin of victory in each Cup Series race over the last 25 years at Talladega that didn’t finish under caution (That's 38 races). The grand total is 4.905 seconds.

The ‘Next Gen’ car will see its first action on Talladega’s high banks in the GEICO 500. Debuting in the season-opening DAYTONA 500, the Next Gen car is designed to give the drivers greater control and put an emphasis back on race strategies, team personnel and vehicle setups while returning the ‘stock car’ look to NASCAR. So far this season, the race cars that look more like street version vehicles, have put on incredible racing with rave reviews from fans.

