Stafford Motor Speedway Launches NFT Collection for the 50th Spring Sizzler

-In another first, Stafford Motor Speedway has created an NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) Collection supported by a secondary marketplace allowing any fan to buy, own, hold, and resell their NFTs using a credit card or crypto-currency. Stafford enlisted Stafford Motor Speedway fans to design an easy user experience accessible via computers, tablets, and smartphones. The experience offers fans an easy to buy process using their choice of credit card or crypto-currency, the ability to hold their NFTs on wallets held on the new site, and the option to use the Stafford Motor Speedway NFT Marketplace to resell or move to other NFT marketplaces such Opensea.IO with minimal to no fees.

Click here to mint your first Stafford Speedway NFT

“We see NFTs as the future in fan engagement,” said Paul Arute, COO of Stafford Motor Speedway. “Similar to when we launched StaffordSpeedway.com in 1996, we see NFTs as another way for race fans and teams to become invested in the Stafford Speedway product. We’re launching with a focus on memorabilia and digital moments with an eye toward the future where NFTs go much further. Our team worked hard to create a marketplace for both the first time NFT buyer who wants to use a credit card and is new to NFTs as well as the advanced NFT collector purchasing with an existing wallet using cryptocurrency.”

The initial release will be built to capture the excitement of the 50th running of the NAPA Spring Sizzler® featuring:

A 3D version of the NAPA Spring Sizzler® trophy

o Only 12 will be minted with 2 of the 12 reserved for the winning car owner and driver of the 50th running of the NAPA Spring Sizzler®

The History Of The Modified Through The Lens of The Spring Sizzler® Winner

o A series of 6 NFTs with the series capturing five decades of Spring Sizzler® winners illustrating the evolution of the modified from the first winner in 1972 to the 50th winner in 2022

o Only 25 sets will be minted

The Start of the 50th Anniversary of the Greatest Race in the History of Spring-The 50th Spring Sizzler®

o An open-ended minted NFTs capturing the race call and video action of the start of the 50th NAPA Spring Sizzler.

The Finish of the 50th Anniversary of the Greatest Race in the History of Spring-The 50th Spring Sizzler®

o 25 NFTs capturing the race call and video action of the finish of the 50th NAPA Spring Sizzler®

Each NFT will be assigned a serial number enhancing the value and certain NFTs will give owners the chance to get exclusive NFTs. In addition, because only a very limited number will be minted, owners will know they have a valuable memory.

To make these more accessible, the initial Spring Sizzler collections will have NFTs ranging in price as low as $10 with a variety of price points with the highest being $100.

Additional drops will take place throughout the season enabling fans to continually engage with Stafford Motor Speedway. In addition, a “photographer’s showcase”, “fan sponsor garage”, and “amazing experiences NFTs” are planned. Click here to see the full roadmap.

The Stafford Motor Speedway NFT Marketplace was conceived and built by ShortTrack NFTs, a company co-owned by Stafford Motor Speedway and SRE Racing Innovations.

Stafford Motor Speedway NFTs are built on the Polygon Network. Polygon is a protocol and a framework for building and connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks. Aggregating scalable solutions on Ethereum supporting a multi-chain Ethereum ecosystem. Polygon combines the best of Ethereum and sovereign blockchains into a full-fledged multi-chain system. Polygon solves pain points associated with Blockchains, like high gas fees and slow speeds, without sacrificing security. NFTs minted on Polygon can be transferred with basically no fees to Opensea. This multi-chain system is akin to other ones such as Polkadot, Cosmos, Avalanche etc, but with at least three major upsides: It is able to fully benefit from Ethereum’s network effects It is inherently more secure and it is more open and powerful.

For more information, visit www.staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR