Tommy Baldwin Racing latest to file entry for Mahoning Valley Speedway Modified Spring Zing Tom Wanick Jr. Memorial. "Showtime" Jimmy Blewett to drive in $7000-to-win/150 lapper May 22

The latest entry to file for the Mahoning Valley Speedway Modified Spring Zing “Tom Wanick Jr., Memorial” on Sunday May 22 is coming from Mooresville, NC based Tommy Baldwin Racing.

It was confirmed by team owner Tommy Baldwin Jr., his team will indeed be appearing at Mahoning Valley for the high stakes race and with none other than “Showtime” Jimmy Blewett behind the wheel of the potent No. 7NY.

Blewett comes to Mahoning Valley as only ever racing here one time but it was well worth it as he won the 2020 season opening John “Peepers” Yerger Tribute race which was a Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series event.

The May 22 race is being held in honor of the late Tom Wanick Jr., who passed away in January of this year. He was a prominent Modified car owner and supporter of Mahoning Valley as well as Evergreen Raceway where a second race in his name will be held on October 9 as part of the season ending King of the Green. Both memorial races will be the highest paying features of its kind at each facility.

The race formats are designed to keep in tune at both tracks with 24 cars to start and all who qualify via heats will take part in a redraw. Two cars will make the grids from the consi and there will also be two provisional spots per each track.

In place will be a six tire rule. Also 100 ‘show-up’ points will go towards the season championship at each track.

Mahoning’s 150 is $7000-to-win, $4000 for second, $1500 for 10th and $1200 to take the green. The 200 at Evergreen pays $8000-to-win and $1200 to take the green.

Car registration is $100 if postmarked by May 9 for Mahoning. Afterwards it will be $150. Registration forms can be found at:

http://www.mahoningvalley- speedway.com/uploads/1/1/8/6/ 11865016/tom_wanick_jr._ memorial_pre_registration_ form_v3.pdf

As a bonus the overall best average finisher between the two races will be awarded a guaranteed starting spot in the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series Haunted 100 on Saturday, October 22 at Seekonk Speedway in Seekonk, MA. Additional perks and bonuses will be revealed soon.

Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Futures will also be on the card at Mahoning.

In the event of inclement weather on the respective race days, dates and times will be reset accordingly in an effort to be non-conflicting with other race events.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR