Merican Mule Premium Cocktail Joins Stafford Speedway SK Modified Contingency Program

Connecticut based premium canned cocktail brand ‘Merican Mule’ is the latest addition to Stafford Speedway’s weekly contingency program with a $100 bonus to the 3rd place finisher in the SK Modified® division. Merican Mule’s signature 4 flavors will also be featured on the menu at all midway locations at Stafford.

“With our roots as a CT-based company, and our founder & team consisting of UConn alumni, we’re excited to be the official canned cocktail partner of Stafford Speedway,” explained Hailee Parenteau, Merican Mule Marketing Brand Manager. “Our line-up of canned mules will give spectators a true premium cocktail experience as opposed to generic beer or seltzer options. We’re looking forward to a great season.”

The canned premium cocktail will be available at all midway locations where alcohol is sold throughout the summer months. The Merican Mule team will also be at the track for sampling at multiple events starting with the 50th NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®.

“We’ve been looking for a canned cocktail product to add to our selection,” noted Stafford Speedway General Manager David Arute. “When we were introduced to the team at Merican Mule we knew that it would be a great fit. Race fans will love the product and the entire Merican Mule team is excited to be involved at Stafford. Be sure to try their product at the track this summer.”

The Merican Mule 3rd place bonus along with the previously announced Longview RV 3rd place bonus, boost the weekly 3rd place payout to an impressive $925 for the SK Modified® division.

Stafford Speedway PR