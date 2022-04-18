Texas Lottery and Texas Motor Speedway to Launch New Scratch Ticket Game and Second-Chance Drawings

Racing fans and lottery players across Texas can take a hot lap to any Texas Lottery ® retailer, beginning April 18, to pick up the newest version of 50X Speedway Riches , the latest Texas Motor Speedway branded scratch ticket game from the Texas Lottery. The $5 game returns with $20.1 million in total cash prizes, including five $50,000 top prizes, in addition to non-cash second-chance prizes. The overall odds of winning an instant-win cash prize are one in 3.99, including break-even prizes.

The Texas Motor Speedway Second-Chance Promotion provides players the chance to enter non-winning 50X Speedway Riches tickets into any of the four promotional second-chance drawings to be held throughout the run of the game. Each drawing will award one VIP Suite Experience package and 250 Texas Motor Speedway Merchandise Prize Packs. In a final Special Drawing, one player will be selected from all entries received from the first four drawings – including those already selected to win Merchandise Prize Packs and VIP Suite Experiences – to win an Ultimate VIP Suite Experience package, which includes an exclusive suite for one winner and 15 guests, a 15-minute driver meet and greet, VIP passes to a race, and much more.

The first three entry deadlines for the separate second-chance drawings are May 6, June 10 and July 15,with the fourth drawing and Special Drawing date yet to be determined. For more information about the 50X Speedway Riches scratch ticket game and promotional second-chance drawings, visit texaslottery.com .

“We are so honored to partner with the Texas Lottery on such a unique, fun, and exciting way for all of us to help out the great State of Texas,” said Texas Motor Speedway General Manager Rob Ramage. “The new 50X Speedway Riches game is great and the unique second-chance prizes are really exciting, beyond of course the great cash prizes. Texas Motor Speedway is so honored to be part of this fun.”

In FY 2021, the Texas Lottery set a new record with $8.107 billion in sales, which resulted in a record total contribution of $1.998 billion for public education and veterans’ services in Texas – marking the 18th consecutive year that the Texas Lottery generated more than $1 billion in revenue for Texas.

Texas Motor Speedway will once again play host to the $1 million-to-win NASCAR All-Star Race, the marquee event of a race weekend (May 20-22) featuring all three of NASCAR’s premier series. The SpeedyCash.com 220 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race will be held Friday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m. and the SRS Distribution 250 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, May 21, at 12:30 p.m. The NASCAR Open will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 22 and the NASCAR All-Star Race at 7 p.m. Country music superstar Blake Shelton will perform a live 60-minute concert May 22 as part of the NASCAR All-Star pre-race festivities.

TICKETS: Tickets for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2022 major event season, including the May 22 NASCAR All-Star Race and Blake Shelton pre-race concert, on are sale now at https://www. texasmotorspeedway.com/ .

MORE INFO: Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the Speedway website and TMS mobile app.