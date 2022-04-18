Alexander Skarsgård, From the New Film “The Northman,” to Serve as Grand Marshal of GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway This Sunday, April 24

Talladega Superspeedway announced today that actor Alexander Skarsgård from the new epic action film The Northman, will serve as the Grand Marshal for Talladega Superspeedway’s GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 24.

As part of his responsibilities, Skarsgård will give the command “Drivers, Start Your Engines” for the GEICO 500, the 10th race on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. The 188-lap event on Talladega’s 2.66-mile, 33-degree banked venue is set for a 2:00 p.m. CDT start (FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Focus Features will release The Northman two days before on Friday, April 22. From visionary director Robert Eggers, The Northman is an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder. In addition to Skarsgård, the all-star cast that includes Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.

“Alexander continues the tradition of some of Hollywood’s most notable names being a Grand Marshal here at Talladega Superspeedway, the most competitive and fan-friendly race track on the planet,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “Every race fan in the grandstands and infield, as well as those at home watching or listening to the broadcast, will anticipate hearing those famous four words to get the GEICO 500 underway.”

Skarsgård won an Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild Award for his role on HBO’S Emmy-winning mini-series Big Little Lies, starring opposite Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon. His other notable credits include Godzilla vs Kong, Succession, Hold the Dark, The Legend of Tarzan, Diary of a Teenage Girl, Melancholia, True Blood and Generation Kill, among others.

NASCAR’s new ‘Next Gen’ car will see its first action on Talladega’s 33-degree banking in the GEICO 500. Debuting in the season-opening DAYTONA 500, the Next Gen car is a collaboration of the brightest engineering minds in racing and the automotive industry. It is designed to give the drivers greater control and will put an emphasis back on race strategies, team personnel and vehicle setups while returning the ‘stock car’ look to NASCAR. So far this season, the race cars that look more like street version vehicles, have put on incredible racing with rave reviews from fans.

Guests who have a Sunday GEICO 500 ticket will also get admission to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert featuring country music artist Riley Green. The show kicks off after the running of a racing doubleheader, featuring the General Tire 200 (12:00 p.m. CDT) for the ARCA Menards Series and the Ag-Pro 300 (3:00 p.m. CDT) for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

TSS PR