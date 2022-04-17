Rain During Heats Forces Grandview Postponement, Show Will Resume Next Saturday

After a partly sunny day, rain arrived at Grandview Speedway after the completion of three T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman qualifying heat race events on Saturday evening, forcing management to postpone the remainder of the program to next Saturday, April 23 starting at 6 pm.

A tremendous turnout of race cars arrived at the Speedway for the triple-header program Saturday night, setting up a busy evening that was sadly cut short by the weather. After waiting for a period of time, the decision was made to end the program, as the rain was to continue for the next several hours, after arriving earlier than expected.

A total of 37 NASCAR Modifieds, 36 NASCAR Sportsman and 25 602 crate Sportsman filled the pit area. The three qualifying heats that were run that will stand, were won by Ryan Graver, Colton Perry and Jesse Landis. Fifteen drivers are already qualified for the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature next week.

It was to be the first point race of the brand-new season in the chase for the track and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championships. That will now have to wait one more week.

All grandstand tickets and pit wristbands are valid as rain checks for next Saturday, April 23.

Three T.P. Trailer NASCAR Sportsman heats were completed, so the show will resume with heat number four, plus four qualifying heats for the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, and three heats for the 602 crate Sportsman. Consolations will then be run leading to the 30-lap Modified feature and the two 25-lap Sportsman main events.

On Saturday, Pit gates open at 3 pm, while Grandstand gates open at 4 pm. and race time is 6 pm. For those who were not there, Grandstand admission for adults is $18, while youngsters under 12 are admitted free of charge.

It will also be Checkered Flag Fan Club Night at the speedway. They will be on hand to sign up new members or renew current memberships for the new season.

The Outlaw Racing Series Vintage race scheduled for April 23 will be dropped from the schedule.

On Saturday, April 30, The T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman will be running a double-header starting at 6 pm.

Saturday night May 7 will see the Wingless Super Sportsman join the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman, with the starting time moving to the regular 7:30 pm time for the remainder of the season. The event will also be the first to be recorded for showing on ATVN -TV.

Since the 1960's, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

