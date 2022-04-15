FOX Sports’ Clint Bowyer to Pilot Davey Allison’s Iconic Black No. 28 with Ceremonial Lap at Talladega Superspeedway Prior to GEICO 500 April 24; To Honor 35th Anniversary of Alabama Native’s First Career Victory in 1987 & Celebrate All of his ’Dega

Talladega Superspeedway will pay a special tribute to one of NASCAR’s greatest drivers, fan favorite and hero - the late, great Davey Allison - on the 35th Anniversary of his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory, prior to the start of the GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 24.

Two-time Talladega Superspeedway winner (2010, 2011) and FOX Sports Analyst Clint Bowyer will drive an authentic black, red-numbered 28 Ford Thunderbird during a ceremonial lap around the biggest and baddest race track on the planet just before the engines are fired to start the GEICO 500, which Bowyer and Mike Joy will call on FOX. The beautiful machine, which was driven by Allison in the 1993 DAYTONA 500, mirrors the car that Allison took to Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane at Talladega in the 1992, his final Talladega triumph. The crew chief that day was none other than ‘America’s Crew Chief,’ FOX Sports’ Larry McReynolds.

Before Bowyer, also a fan favorite at Talladega, fires the engine and makes the memorable lap, a special video will be shown to those in attendance that will celebrate not only the Alabama native’s (Hueytown) initial premier series triumph 35 years ago in the spring of 1987, but also his other triumphs at Talladega. The car will be on display during the weekend (Saturday and Sunday morning) in the track’s one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience,* allowing fans to get an up-close view of the historic T-bird.

As a rookie, in just his ninth race into the 1987 season with a new team owned by veteran car owner Harry Rainer, Allison stormed in and figuratively said “You better watch out.” He was right. He held off he likes of Terry Labonte, Kyle Petty and Dale Earnhardt, Sr to show he was in the sport to stay. He would win again at Talladega in spring of ‘89, then the final time in spring of ’92 on his way to a final tally of 19 career Cup Series wins.

Allison also has victories in other divisions at Talladega, including three straight in the ARCA Menards Series races, from 1983-1984, and one the International Race of Champions (IROC) win in ’92. His legend will continue to live on, especially when Bowyer takes Allison’s car on the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway. In addition to the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race (2:00 p.m. CDT), fans will see NASCAR’s Next Gen car on the 31-degree banking for the first time.

Guests who have a Sunday GEICO 500 ticket will also get admission to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert featuring country music artist Riley Green. The concert will culminate a day that will see a trio of on-track activities, including the General Tire 200 (12:00 p.m. CDT) for the ARCA Menards Series and the Ag-Pro 300 (3:00 p.m. CDT) for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. KLĒNSKIN Pole Qualifying to determine the starting lineup for the GEICO 500 will also be on Saturday, beginning at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

To see all weekend admission opportunities, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA. Several options await fans like the fan-favorite 140,000 square-foot Talladega Garage Experience, which includes up-close access to Garage Viewing Walkways, Pre-Race Ceremonies and Victory Lane. In addition, there are hospitality areas such as Fan Suites, Premium Box seating, and Busch Balcony, along with incredible Kid’s programming.

Fans are encouraged to keep up with all the happenings at the biggest, baddest race track on the planet by following Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

TSS PR