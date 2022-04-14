Grandview Presents First Point Race in Triple-Header Program Saturday, 602 Sportsman Join Program

This Saturday, April 16, Grandview Speedway will present the first three division show of the brand-new season.

The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be joined by the 602 crate Sportsman on Saturday starting at 6 pm. Pit gates will open at 3 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 4 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $20, while children under age 12 are admitted free of charge

All three divisions will be running qualifying events leading up to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature, 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main and the 25-lap 602 Sportsman feature event

With the Speedway suffering a rain postponement last Saturday, this week’s program now becomes the first point race of the new season in the chase for the track and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championships.

Craig Von Dohren is out to defend his Modified championship from a season ago. Last year’s title for Von Dohren was the 12th of his Grandview career and was the sixth time he has won the championship in the last nine seasons.

Other top drivers in last year’s points also in contention will be Brett Kressley, Jared Umbenhauer, Duane Howard (six-time champion), Doug Manmiller, Jeff Strunk (ten-time champion), Kevin Hirthler, Ryan Grim, Craig Whitmoyer and Justin Grim.

In Sportsman division action, the title will be up for grabs, as last year’s Champion Kenny Gilmore will not be running a regular schedule. Top drivers in last season’s points giving a run to the title include Brian Hirthler, Jimmy Leiby, Mark Kemmerer, Dakota Kohler, Kenny Bock and Nathan Mohr.

Bonus money will be paid each week to the race winners, once again by divisional sponsors T.P. Trailers for the Modifieds ($300) and T.P. Truck Equipment for the Sportsman ($200), provided the racers have the proper decals displayed on their cars.

Once again, as last season, there will not be a fuel truck at the track, so racers need to plan accordingly.

In a slight format change from last season, the 602 Sportsman competitors will see their portion of the program incorporated into the race format just like any other night when there is a third division on the schedule. The heats will be run earlier when the NASCAR Modified and Sportsman heats are run, and the feature will be mixed into the program. Management hopes this will help in keeping the program flowing smoothly, and if necessary, adjustments can be made.

Last season the entire 602 Sportsman program was run later in the night after the completion of the NASCAR Sportsman program, keeping the two divisions separate. Drivers may still run both classes if they wish but need to prioritize their night’s competition. Participation in the NASCAR Sportsman part of the program does require the driver to have a NASCAR license. Temporary licenses are available at the track on race night.

On Saturday, April 23, The T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman will be joined for the first time by the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage racers starting at 6 pm.

The following Saturday, April 30 will see another double-header program of T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman starting at 6 pm.

Both the April 23 and 30 events will see adult grandstand admission at $18 while children under age 12 are admitted free of charge.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR