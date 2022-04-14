Dover Motor Speedway’s April 29-May 1 NASCAR weekend activities to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities

Several fan activities at Dover Motor Speedway will benefit Speedway Motorsports’ children’s charitable foundation during the upcoming April 29-May 1 NASCAR tripleheader weekend, track officials said today.

Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, provides funding for hundreds of nonprofit organizations throughout the nation that meet the direct needs of children.

Since its founding four decades ago, SCC has contributed to hundreds of groups throughout the country and its dedicated philanthropy for children’s causes allows the Monster Mile to expand its charitable outreach to underserved communities.

“Assisting such an important organization as Speedway Children’s Charities is one of the many benefits of being part of the Speedway Motorsports family,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover Motor Speedway’s president. “We look forward to Monster Mile fans enjoying all of the fun and exciting entertainment offerings that we have planned and are confident they will be eager to support such as worthy cause.”

“We are so grateful for the generosity of race fans who participate in our fundraising events,” said Speedway Children’s Charities National Executive Director Lisa Starnes. “Net proceeds will return to the Dover area in the form of grants to deserving nonprofits helping children in need.”

Planned SCC fundraising activities at Dover include:

LAPS FOR CHARITY: Fans can drive their personal vehicles for five laps around the Monster Mile on Thursday, April 28 . Get up close to the 24-degree banking in the turns and tackle the track that has challenged America’s best drivers every year since 1969. HOURS: 6-8 p.m.; PRICE: $75





Fans can drive their personal vehicles for five laps around the Monster Mile on . Get up close to the 24-degree banking in the turns and tackle the track that has challenged America’s best drivers every year since 1969. INAUGURAL MONSTER MILE CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT, PRESENTED BY CROWN ROYAL: Scheduled for Saturday, April 30 following the A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race . Hosted by Delaware Cornhole, registration for the tournament is available now online through April 30 at 3:45 p.m., with the boards set up just steps from the famous Monster Monument at Victory Plaza. Additional cornhole boards will be available for non-competitive free-play as well. The entry fee is $50 for a two-person team, with a guaranteed prize pool of $2,500 at stake. All ages and all skill levels are welcome to participate. Registration is first-come, first-served, with a limit of 100 teams. Proceeds will benefit SCC. HOURS: 3 p.m. ON-SITE REGISTRATION, 4 p.m. TOURNEY START





available now online HOT AIR BALLOON RIDES: Get a new angle on Dover with tethered hot air balloon rides. Set up just beyond the frontstretch grandstands, the experience offers one-of-a-kind evening views of the Monster Mile, the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza and the potential for stunning sunsets. Proceeds will be donated by Dover Motor Speedway to SCC. HOURS: 7-9 p.m., FRIDAY AND SATURDAY





BEAR HOLLOW WOOD CARVERS: Incredibly skilled chainsaw artists create one-of-a-kind sculptures, both small and large. The unique creations will then be auctioned off throughout the weekend in the FanZone, with proceeds being donated to SCC. REGULAR HOURS: Carvings throughout the weekend; AUCTION TIMES: SATURDAY, 11:30 a.m.; SUNDAY, 1 p.m.



SPECIAL ITEM AUCTIONS: A VIP experience with NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie will be auctioned online before race weekend and other exclusive Dover Motor Speedway and one-of-a-kind items will be auctioned at select times in Victory Plaza during the weekend.

Speedway Children’s Charities, founded in 1982 by Speedway Motorsports chairman O. Bruton Smith to honor his late son Bruton Cameron Smith, has awarded more than $60 million to U.S. nonprofit organizations.

Dover Motor Speedway’s FanZone opens at noon on Friday, April 29 and 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1 and will include free activities such as Micro Wrestling Federation matches, Canine Stars performances, classic car shows, Saturday night fireworks and more.

For more information on Speedway Children’s Charities or to learn how to volunteer or donate, visit www.speedwaycharities.org.

Dover’s full April 29-May 1 NASCAR tripleheader weekend race schedule includes:

SUNDAY, MAY 1: DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne NASCAR Cup Series race (3 p.m., FS1).

DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne NASCAR Cup Series race (3 p.m., FS1). SATURDAY, APRIL 30: A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (1:30 p.m., FS1)

FRIDAY, APRIL 29: General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race (5:30 p.m.)

The DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne is the 104th NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover, one of only 10 venues in the country to host 100 or more Cup Series events.

TICKETS:

Kids 12 and under get in FREE with a paying adult to our Friday and Saturday races and start at just $10 on Sunday. For tickets to all of Dover Motor Speedway’s events, visit https://www. DoverMotorSpeedway.com or call 800-441-RACE.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Dover Motor Speedway’s events by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Be sure to use #DuraMAXDrydene400, #AGame200 and #GeneralTire125 in your posts.

DMS PR