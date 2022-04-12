North East Race Cars and Speed Returns to Stafford Speedway's Contingency Program

For the second consecutive season, Northeast Race Cars and Speed will be a presenting sponsor in Stafford Motor Speedway’s contingency program. Northeast Race Cars will present a weekly $150 bonus to each SK Modified® feature winner and will also have their parts trailer on hand in the paddock to offer Stafford teams trackside parts and service.

“We had a great time last season helping out SK Modified® drivers with our contingency sponsorship and we’re looking forward to enjoying another exciting season of racing at Stafford,” said Scott Nordman of Northeast Race Cars and Speed. “We were pleased to work out a deal with the track and we were happy to bring the parts trailer to the track and help out teams with anything they might need.”

Stafford’s premier SK Modified® division is one of the most competitive weekly short track divisions anywhere in the country and the 2021 season backed that up with 10 different feature winners over a 20-race schedule. Stephen Kopcik led all drivers with 5 wins last season with defending SK Modified® champion Todd Owen taking down 3 feature wins. Other multiple feature winners included Michael Christopher, Jr., Tyler Hines, and Keith Rocco while David Arute, Chase Dowling, Andrew Molleur, Bryan Narducci, and Ronnie Williams all notched a single win. The competition level should remain at an ultra high level with 9 of the 10 feature winners from last season all returning to SK Modified® competition along with a host of drivers hungry for their first win. Dowling is the only 2021 winner not registered as a 2022 weekly competitor.

North East Race Cars and Speed will team with Maybury Material Handling, McKinney Construction, and New England Racing Fuel, Sunoco to push the weekly SK Modified® winners check to nearly $2,000 at $1,975.

Stafford Speedway PR