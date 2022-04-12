Bloomsburg Fair Raceway Opening Night this Thursday.URC Sprints & USAC East Coast Sprints set to kick-off 2022 season

The Bloomsburg Fair Raceway is ready to welcome fans and racers to the start of the 2022 season this Thursday evening, April 14 with a doubleheader of Sprint Car racing.

The night’s action will feature the Rapid Tire USAC East Coast Sprints and United Racing Club (URC) presented by Capitol Renegade Custom Coaches & Trailers winged 360 Sprints with each feature paying $2000-to-win. Both organizations will be holding their second events of the season and very good car counts are expected.

Pit gates open at 4:00 pm and grandstands at 5:00 pm. Adult general admission is $15 and $10 for seniors and students. Pits are $35.

Now beginning its second season, Thursday’s opener marks the first of 10 events slated on the 2022 Bloomsburg Fair Raceway datebook.

Briggs Danner of Allentown heads into Bloomsburg as the current point leader with the USAC East Coast Sprinters after winning the season opener on April 2 at New Jersey’s Bridgeport Speedway where he came from ninth to first en route to securing the victory ahead of three-time champion Steven Drevicki of Reading and Kenny Miller III of Birdsboro. Danner returns as the defending Bloomsburg winner.

Jason Shultz of Carlisle captured his 6th career URC win during the club’s 75th season opening race this past Saturday at Port Royal Speedway. The reigning URC champion held off Ryan Smith of Kunkletown and Anthony Macri of Dillsburg. Adam Carberry of Hilltown scored the win here last season.

Ms. Motorsports Morgan Rochelle-Bealer will being joining the Opening Night festivities. There will also be lots of activities for the younger set with the introduction of Kids Zone. The fun-filled designated area will feature pedal cars, a special Victory Lane photo area and a coloring contest. There will also be Pocono Raceway Kids Day giveaways.

It is advised that when entering the raceway to use 1004 W Main St, Bloomsburg, PA 17815 and to take the Buckhorn exit off I-80 due to road construction taking place in Bloomsburg.

When arriving at the track fans can enter into the grandstands at gate 5 and via E Avenue for parking. Race teams and media should use gate 3 and proceed on A Avenue when entering the pits. A map of the grounds can be found at this link: https://racing.bloomsburgfair. com/fairgrounds-map/

A reminder that camping is available at $30 per spot which includes water and electric. Also online ticketing is being offered. Camping and ticketing forms can be found on the track’s website at https://racing.bloomsburgfair. com/

The Bloomsburg Fair Raceway re-opened last year after sitting dormant since 1987. Racing began at the former ½-mile cider track – now a 3/8th mile dirt oval – in 1922. Up until last year most racing took place during the annual Bloomsburg Fair and primarily with Midgets. In 2022 racing events will take place bi-monthly through mid-August.

Up to date news can be found on the track’s website at https://racing.bloomsburgfair. com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ BloomsburgFairRaceway/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/ BloomFairRacewy and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ bloomsburgfairraceway/

Bloomsburg Raceway PR