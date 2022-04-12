Borst Looks to Saturday’s Late Model Twinbill at South Boston Speedway to Spark Season Upturn

The start to Jacob Borst’s sophomore season in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division at South Boston Speedway has been good, just not quite what the young North Carolina resident had hoped for.



However, the Elon, North Carolina resident is optimistic that will change starting with the twin 75-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division races that will headline the Saturday afternoon, April 16 Viny’s Italian Restaurant & Fruitopia Family Day at the Races event at South Boston Speedway, the third event of the season on the speedway’s 2022 season schedule.



Last season Borst captured two Top-Three finishes in his first three starts and was second in the point standings. This season, Borst has two Top-Five finishes, and three Top-10 finishes in his first three starts. He sits in third place in the point standings, one point out of second place and 16 points behind points leader, three-time winner Layne Riggs,



“We weren’t terrible, but we knew we weren’t as good as we were last year,” Borst said of his early-season results. “We have a new car this season, and we’ve had a little bit of a struggle, especially with tires. Our car is quick, but we’re struggling a little bit on long runs.”



Borst is confident he and his team can get their car dialed in and he can top last season’s accomplishments.



“I honestly think we will be better this season,” Borst said, “but I also think it will take us a little time to figure out this new car. Once we figure out this car, we will be a rocket ship.”



While Borst has confidence this season can be as good or better than last season, he admits there is some pressure to top last year’s marks. Last season, he finished second behind NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series track, state, and national champion Peyton Sellers, scoring a win, two poles, a dozen Top-Five finishes and 14 Top-10 finishes in his 17 starts.



“We did really well last season and trying to up that is a lot of stress,” Borst said. “We want to do better than we did last year. We’re going into the season with high expectations and we’re hoping to fulfill them.”



Borst pointed out it is very early in the season and there is plenty of time for good things to happen between this weekend’s event and the end of the track’s points season in early September.



“We have a long season to go,” he noted. “We’ve got to keep having good finishes, get a couple of wins, and try to keep our heads on straight. We’ll go out there and do our best, try to have fun, and where we end up is where we end up.”



Saturday will be a big day of family fun for fans attending the Viny’s Italian Restaurant & Fruitopia Family Day at the Races event at South Boston Speedway. Everyone ages 17 and under will be admitted free to Saturday afternoon’s event courtesy of Viny’s Italian Restaurant and Fruitopia. Some special Easter activities are also being planned.



Six races are scheduled for Saturday afternoon’s event, with twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division highlighting the action. The day’s racing action will also include a 50-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, twin 15-lap races for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Hornets Division round of the action.



Grandstand gates will open at 12:30 p.m., qualifying starts at 1 p.m. and the first race will get the green flag at 2 p.m.



Advance adult general admission tickets for the event are priced at $10 each plus a $1.50 processing fee and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, through Friday night, April 15.



Adult general admission tickets online and at the gate on race day are priced at $15 each.



South Boston Speedway fans are urged to vote for the speedway in the Advance My Track Challenge. During the Advance My Track Challenge program fans are invited to go to AdvanceMyTrack.com to cast their vote for their favorite NASCAR Home Track. The most popular track will win a $50,000 grand prize. The track with the second-most votes will receive a $15,000 prize and the track with the third-highest vote total will receive a $10,000 prize.



The voting window for the first round of voting is open until May 6. The top six tracks receiving the most votes will move on to the final round of voting which will take place May 9-13.



Prizes earned by the top three tracks may be used for facility enhancements or to establish community-based programs with schools, non-profit agencies or other local organizations.



The latest news and updates from South Boston Speedway are available on the speedway’s website, southbostonspeedway.com, and through the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.

