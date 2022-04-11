100,000 More Reasons to win Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway - Quartet of Allmendinger, Jones, Cassill & Hill Go After the Dash 4 Cash on April 23

If winning at Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR’s biggest and baddest race track, isn’t enough, four drivers will have even more incentive – and 100,000 reasons – to claim their first triumph at the 2.66-mile track in the Ag-Pro 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, April 23, as part of Xfinity’s popular Dash 4 Cash program.

As a result of being the highest eligible finishers in last weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway, AJ Allmendinger, Landon Cassill, Brandon Jones and Austin Hill will now make the trek to Talladega with a shot at the Dash 4 Cash program, which awards a $100,000 bonus to the highest finishing Xfinity Series regular in select races. The Dash 4 Cash program started at Richmond Raceway (April 2), followed by Martinsville (April 8) before moving to Talladega. The winner of the Ag-Pro 300 and the next three highest finishing Xfinity Series drivers (have declared for points in that series) will qualify for the final event of the program, at Dover on April 30.

Fans can pick who they think will win the third round of NASCAR Xfinity’s Dash 4 Cash at ’DEGA. Those who choose correctly will have chance to win signed gear from the winner. Voting opens Monday, April 18th at 9am CT and fans can vote at https://www. talladegasuperspeedway.com/ dash4cash.

Each of the quartet will be vying for not only the extra cash but their first triumph at the iconic venue. Who has the edge? Well, Cassill and Allmendinger, by far, have the most experience on Talladega’s mammoth 33-degree banked venue. Here’s a look at each:

Allmendinger: The 40-year-old from Los Gatos CA, is the driver of the No. 16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing. The current NASCAR Xfinity Series points leader has one victory thus far in 2022 (COTA), along with five top-five efforts and an amazing eight top-10 results in eight races. He has competed in a total of 23 events at Talladega, including 18 in the NASCAR Cup Series, four in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and one in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, dating back to 2006. His best overall effort has been a third-place result, which came in last year’s Ag-Pro 300.

Cassill: The 32-year-old from Cedar Rapids, IA, is Allmendinger’s Kaulig Racing teammate and pilots the No. 10 Chevrolet. Coming off his runnerup finish at Martinsville, Cassill, who is in his first season with Kaulig, sits 12th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings. He has 26 starts at Talladega, dating back to 2008, in four series – NASCAR Cup (18), NASCAR Xfinity (6), ARCA Menards (1) and NASCAR Camping World Truck (1). His best result came in the Camping World Trucks, a sixth in 2008 during his first weekend of racing at the iconic venue. He has two top-10s in the Xfinity Series, eighth in 2014 and ninth in 2019. And, by the way, the No. 10 car he is driving, won last year’s Ag-Pro 300 with Jeb Burton behind the wheel.

Jones: The 25-year-old from Atlanta, GA, will again be behind the wheel of his No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing (fifth season). He is coming off his victory at Martinsville and is currently fourth in the title chase. At Talladega, he has 10 total races to his credit, including eight in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with three top-five efforts. He was second in last fall’s Sparks 300 at Talladega.

Hill: The 27-year-old Winston, GA, native is in his first season driving the No. 21 for Richard Childress Racing. He opened the 2022 campaign with a victory in the season-opening Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway. He has six starts at Talladega (one in the Xfinity Series and five in the Camping World Truck Series) with a best result of sixth in the 2019 Camping World Truck event.



In addition to the payout to drivers, Comcast is committed to helping people access the transformative power of the internet and to closing the digital divide. Once again, the company is leveraging the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash platform to continue to make an impact. Since 2018, the company has donated both laptops and more than $200,000 of funding to racing communities. Comcast has also installed free WiFi inside community centers, as part of its Lift Zones program, in markets where the popular and highly competitive four-race series takes place.

The greatest race track in the world will host the Ag-Pro 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series as well as the General Tire 200 for the ARCA Menards Series on Saturday, April 23 before the weekend culminates with the GEICO 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, April 24.

The Saturday doubleheader starts with the General Tire 200 at 12:00 p.m. CT. The Ag-Pro 300 gets the green flag at 3:00 p.m. CDT. Sunday’s anchor event, the GEICO 500, is scheduled for a 2:00 p.m. CDT start. Kids 12 and younger are admitted free (with a paying adult) to grandstands/towers on Saturday.

Saturday’s activities conclude with the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert, featuring country artist Riley Green. It is FREE to all infield guests and anyone who purchases a ticket to the GEICO 500.

Several additional opportunities await fans, including the fan-favorite 140,000 square-foot Talladega Garage Experience, which includes: up-close access to Garage Viewing Walkways, Pre-Race Ceremonies and Victory Lane; hospitality areas such as Fan Suites, Premium Box seating, and Busch Balcony; incredible Kid’s programming; and a limited number of remaining RV camping spots.

To learn more about the countless possibilities for the weekend, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA.

Fans are encouraged to keep up with all the happenings at the biggest, baddest race track on the planet by following Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

TSS PR