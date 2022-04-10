Justin Williams Holds off Ray Love, Jr for Pro Late Model Victory at Virginia Motor Speedway; Solinger, Shelton, and Maxey Also Visit Victory Lane

Defending Victory Lap Pro Late Model champion Justin Williams of Concord, VA held off fast qualifier Ray Love, Jr. LaPlata, MD to score the win on opening night of the 2022 season. Williams’s race began by having to hold off Austin Hubbard over the first 15 laps of the 30 lap feature.

Once in traffic Williams began to pull away from the field as Love made his move to take second from Hubbard. Love would take second on lap 20. The caution would fly on lap 21 to tighten the field on Williams’s bumper for the restart. Williams would get a good restart pulling Love by a couple of car lengths. The distance between them would disappear as Love began to reel in Williams with the laps winding down.

With five to go Love was looking inside Williams in both corners trying to find an opening. Love would not be able to find one as Williams would hold on for the victory. Rounding out the top five were Hubbard, Nick Love, and Matthew Hildebrand.

In the Budweiser Modified 25 lap feature Jeff Solinger of Bumpass, VA led flag to flag to pick up the victory. TJ DeHaven of Winchester, VA kept Solinger honest by staying within a car length throughout the entire 25 lap distance. Fast Qualifier Ryan Toole would have to pull in early on lap 11 with mechanical issues after taking the fourth spot. Rounding out the top five were Rick Hulson, Lance Grady, and defending champion Chase Butler.

Tim Shelton of Fredericksburg, VA swept the night in Truckin Thunder Sportsman action by setting fast time, and then leading flag to flag to score the victory. Steve Causey of Smithfield, VA would pressure Shelton for the first 21 laps before Shelton pulled away to take the victory by 3.55 second. Rounding out the top 5 were Matt Meads, Tommy Upshaw, and James Givens.

In what may have been the most exciting race of the evening, Brian Maxey of Fredericksburg, VA held off Raymond Harper of Gloucester, VA to take home the victory by .205 seconds. Maxey would dart from his fourth-place starting spot to take the lead on the opening lap. On lap 8 Harper began to apply pressure to Maxey’s back bumper. On lap 13 Harper pulled door to door with Maxey heading into turn 3. Coming out of turn 4 Harper would spin doing a 360 and keeping his momentum going forward, but in the process losing ground toe Maxey. A caution would fly and close Harper back on Maxey’s bumper for the restart.

The speedway will return to racing Saturday April 30 to host week 2 of Dirt Series Championship weekly racing action featuring the Victory Lap Pro Late Models, Budweiser Modifieds, Truckin Thunder Sportsman, and Collision One Limited Stock Cars in action.

Competitor gates for Saturday April 30th will open at 3pm with spectator gates opening at 5pm. On track activities will begin at 5:45pm with hot laps.

Bill Sawyer’s Virginia Motor Speedway is a ½ mile dirt oval track is located on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA in Jamaica, VA. The speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland and the Hampton Roads area.

Race fans can go to www.vamotorspeedway.com to view the complete schedule Virginia Motor Speedway’s 2019 season, find detailed event information, get the latest news, and get complete ticket and camping information. In addition, fans can get social with Virginia Motor Speedway by following @vamotorspeedway on Twitter, clicking "Like" at www.facebook.com/VaMotorSpeedway and on www.youtube.com/VaMotorSpeedway.

MEDIA CONTACT: DAVE SEAY (804) 758-1867 OR (804) 357-7223

RACE RESULTS FOR SATURDAY APRIL 9, 2022:

Victory Lap Pro Late Models (30 Laps): 1. 2W-Justin Williams[1]; 2. 08-Ray Love Jr[4]; 3. 38B-Austin Hubbard[3]; 4. 38-Nicolas Love[5]; 5. 96-Matthew Hildebrand[6]; 6. 14C-Chuck Bowie[13]; 7. 37-Bud Stinson[8]; 8. 20-Samuel Bryant[10]; 9. 10-Matt Ashworth[9]; 10. 28-Tyler Detter[14]; 11. 51-Jerry Barker[2]; 12. 8-Jeremy Pilkerton[7]; 13. 77S-Ronnie Sissney[12]; 14. 09-Brad Rigdon[15]; 15. 7-Curtis Hughes[11]; 16. 29H-Vaughan Haywood[16]; 17. 71-Davis Lipscombe[17]

Fast Qualifier: Ray Love, Jr – 18.619 seconds

Truckin Thunder Sportsman (25 laps): 1. 55-Tim Shelton[6]; 2. 9-Steve Causey[4]; 3. 23-Matt Meads[3]; 4. 01-Tommy Upshaw[7]; 5. 8-James Givens[1]; 6. 101-Anthony Breeden[2]; 7. 76-John Morgan[8]; 8. 74-Jim Grady JR[12]; 9. 25-Tyler Shipp[5]; 10. 47-Hunter Wright[9]; 11. 92S-Todd Meredith[10]; 12. 16-Brett Adkins[11]

Fast Qualifier: Tim Shelton – 20.989 seconds

Budweiser Modifieds (25 laps): 1. 7+7-Jeff Solinger[1]; 2. 7D-T J DeHaven[2]; 3. 18-Rick Hulson[5]; 4. 48-Lance Grady[3]; 5. 11-Chase Butler[9]; 6. 40-Brent Bordeaux[8]; 7. 43-Josh Harris[4]; 8. 55-Jason Sage[12]; 9. 814-Samuel Lamborgini[10]; 10. 11K-Robert Kramer[11]; 11. 16-David Kendall[13]; 12. 84-Ryan Toole[6]; 13. 21J-Curtis Mason[14]; 14. 51-Joey Polevoy[7]; 15. 44-Stephen Bryant[15]

Fast Qualifier: Ryan Toole – 19.523 seconds

Collision One Limited Stock Cars (20 laps): 1. 5-Brian Maxey[4]; 2. 55-Raymond Harper[3]; 3. 41-Cory Bradley[8]; 4. 92-Kacey Gordan[6]; 5. 9-Justin Pullen[11]; 6. 40-Paige Vassallo[7]; 7. 25-John Hankins Jr[9]; 8. 59-Carl Hazelwood[15]; 9. 4-Randy Hutchens[12]; 10. 88-Jay Seward[5]; 11. 85-WL Johnston[10]; 12. 14H-Ryan Hutchens[13]; 13. 14-Brandon Bowler[1]; 14. 7-Johnny Brooks[2]; 15. 21-Jacob Buie[14]; 16. 39-Cole Johnston[17]; 17. 26-Stephanie Johnston[16]

Fast Qualifier: Brain Maxey – 22.182 seconds

VMS PR