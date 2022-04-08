Saturday, Apr 09

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca partners with The Racers Safety Source

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca has announced an agreement with The Racers Safety Source, making the company the preferred safety gear partner of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the next five years.

The Irvine, Calif., based company is owned and operated by Chris Emery, a longstanding member of the motorsport industry.

Emery, who is a lifelong race fan, says it was always a goal to partner with WeatherTech Raceway.

“I’ve been going to Laguna Seca for 30-plus years for a multitude of events, so when I opened up my own shop, Laguna Seca was one of the first places I wanted to partner with,” Emery said of his business joining forces with the iconic race track.

The company’s website, www.theracerssafetysource.com, is a one-stop shop for all safety needs for any driver. The site offers helmets, gloves, boots, harnesses, suits, HANS devices and more. Emery is a hands-on owner who tests his equipment on the track to ensure comfort for every driver.

“I want to make sure people are in the best gear they can be in, so that they can enjoy motorsports for as long as possible,” Emery said. “I work with the customers to provide budget-friendly options that work for them. But we always want to put someone in the best gear they can afford. If you’re going bungee jumping, are you going to strap your feet to a $200 bungee cord, or a $5,000 bungee cord?”

John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, is pleased to welcome Emery and his company.

“Chris has been a friend of Laguna Seca for many years – back to his days as a fan in the stands – and we are happy to partner with him to provide the best safety equipment available for every driver who competes at our track,” Narigi said. “Safety is always paramount in everything we do.”

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca’s 2022 season begins with the Trans Am Speedfest (April 22-24), followed by the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, featuring the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship presented by Motul (April 29 – May 1). Tickets are available by calling 831.242.8200.
 
For more info on The Racers Safety Source, check out their Instagram @racerssafetysource.

 

(Courtesy of WeatherTech Raceway)

